Top 10 expert Minecraft things only pros do

Popular sandbox game Minecraft has catered to all types of players. There are casual builders who only use creative mode, hardcore Minecraft players who avoid dying, and others dedicated to PvP. Given the wide range of users and their respective playstyles, there are many tips and tricks that are yet to be learned.

On that note, this article lists 10 of the best things players can do to play like an expert.

10 things Minecraft players can do to play like an expert

10) When boats fly

Comment byu/tenzium from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

An unexpected practical application of boats in Minecraft turns them into a form of parachutes. This is because as long as the player stays seated within a boat, they are immune to damage so long as they do not drop exactly 49 blocks, which is the value that calculates fall damage. This tip deserves a spot on this list due to the importance of avoiding fall damage.

9) Alternating crops increases grow speed

Rows of alternating crops (Image via Mojang)

Oftentimes, when farming in Minecraft, players fall into the habit of having separate fields for each crop for aesthetic purposes. However, there is a hidden advantage to keeping the order of crops fresh and new.

If players can alternate the rows of crops within their farms, crops will grow much faster than they used to. Some players even went so far as to claim that crops were growing up to twice as quickly. Knowing how to gain quick access to abundant food is what lands this trick at the ninth place.

8) Waterbucket landing

The waterbucket method of surviving a long fall is another simple trick that has made it to this list. As players get close enough to the ground, they must interact while holding a water bucket. This will put a source block of water underneath them, meaning they take no fall damage, even if they fall from the height of the world to bedrock.

Knowing how to pull this off consistently will keep players safe in many situations, making it a truly expert move.

7) Moving mobs with boats

Two villagers sitting in a boat (Image via Mojang)

This tip is invaluable for players looking to set up farms near their base. Players can push nearly any mob into contact with a boat to force them onto it. From here, they can get in the boat and move the mob around. This means players can take villagers back to base to set up their Minecraft villager trading hall or move a zombie into position within an iron farm.

6) Spawn proofing

In sixth place, players who want to become experts can spawn proof builds, bases, and farms while playing survival. Advanced farms have been destroyed many times during construction because of a rogue creeper.

Using blocks such as bottom slabs, carpet, glass, or even leaves, players can restrict the spots mobs are able to spawn, ensuring that builds and bases are safe, even if it gets too dark at times.

5) Delete unnecessary items

An issue that plagues every Minecraft world at one point or another is that players accumulate too many common items, such as dirt or cobblestone. While it's okay to have a few double chests of these materials, players should prevent their Minecraft storage systems from succumbing to basic blocks and items.

Thus, take time to create a way to handle these extra items, be it a dedicated trash can or a filter in a larger storage system. This will help one get closer to expert-level gameplay.

4) Farm the best food

While food within Minecraft only informs players about how much of the hunger bar it refills, it has a hidden second statistic as well – saturation. Saturation determines how quickly the player's hunger bar will deplete in the future, meaning foods with higher saturation take longer to be used up as energy.

This makes food such as suspicious stew and golden carrots some of the best in the game. The former has a variant that gives a saturation buff while the latter has the highest saturation stat of all food. Understanding saturation and which foods to spend time farming will take players to the next level.

3) Build late-game farms

One can determine whether players in a world are experts based on if there are any infamous late-game farms around. These include ocean monument farms, witch farms, and slime farms, which are time and resource-intensive to create, often requiring players to use beacon buffs to build them.

These farms give players unlimited access to useful items, such as redstone and slime balls, which are required for many advanced tasks.

2) Save resources for fortune

While players might be tempted to collect all the resources they find while mining, they should instead collect the bare minimum. The remaining blocks should either be left in the mines below or collected with silk touch and saved for later.

In the mid and late game, players will have access to Minecraft's powerful fortune enchantment. This enchantment causes coal, diamond, emerald, lapis, redstone, iron, copper, gold, and even nether quartz to drop more resources when broken. If players can wait for this powerful effect, they can multiply the resources they collected by a huge amount.

1) F3 menu and commands

The F3 menu separates casual Minecraft players from true experts and masters. With so much valuable information that can be gained within this menu, players should take advantage of having access to it.

Players can check things like current coordinates, exact biomes, direction, and local light level in this menu. However, through F3, there are shortcuts to reload textures, toggle chunk boarders and hitboxes, or even turn on item durability as a visible number.

With all of these tips, players should be able to elevate their Minecraft gameplay to the next level, making even the nether and the end realms easy to conquer.