Top 10 interesting facts about Minecraft

Over the last decade, Minecraft has become one of the most well-known and adored games around. Unlike other games, it has stood the test of time and managed to maintain its quality and level of fame through the years.

Since the game has been out for quite some time, there are many veterans who are far more experienced than players who are new to the game. With the game being vast and having a ton of different aspects, there are a few things new players or even veterans might not know about the game.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

10 facts Minecraft players might not know about Mojang’s masterpiece

10) Baby zombie jockey chickens cannot lay eggs

A fact that many players might know is that when a baby zombie, baby husk, baby zombie villager, baby zombified piglin, or baby drowned spawns, it has a 5% chance to look around for a chicken to spawn on. When this happens, that chicken automatically becomes unable to lay eggs.

9) Zombies drop repaired armor when drowned (Bedrock Edition)

Every player in the game is probably familiar with the concept of a mob farm. Players build them all the time to gain experience points and mob drops. Among the many hostile mobs that are targeted for mob spawns are zombies.

While most zombies spawn without anything on their bodies, a small percentage spawn with pieces of armor sets or even entire armor sets. When these mobs are killed, they drop their armor pieces, but the pieces are often quite damaged. In Bedrock Edition, however, when an armored zombie is drowned, players can acquire its armor in near-mint condition.

8) Players can pull entities with a fishing rod

Many players might know about this from watching popular Minecraft YouTuber and content creator Dream perform this trick in his Manhunt videos, but for those who don’t, players have the ability to pull other objects and entities using a fishing rod. This can be done with other players and even blocks like TNT.

Tip: If a player “dips” their fishing hook into lava and touches a block of TNT with it, the TNT will activate.

7) Grass blocks have a different texture under snow

The lower snowy biomes in the game often have a layer of snow on top of grassy terrain. Breaking the snow reveals the grass block below. However, many players might not know that the color of the grass block is not green when under the snow. The grassy texture of the block remains the same, but the color assigned to it is actually white. This can be noticed when an enderman picks up the block.

6) Players can tie boats (Bedrock Edition)

In Bedrock Edition, players can tie their boats up with a piece of lead and drag it along with them, similar to how they would guide an animal or some other mob. This can be great for when players are making a dock or pier.

5) Prismarine is animated

There is a little-known debate among players regarding the color of the prismarine block. Some players say that the block is blueish, while others insist that it is green.

The answer to this mystery is that the texture of prismarine is animated. It slowly turns from blue to green.

4) Players can access entity animations (Bedrock Edition)

Many Minecraft players may be aware of some rare animations exhibited by different mobs, which include the victory dance that piglins break into when they defeat a hoglin as well as some other weird animations that most players might not have seen before. These animations can be applied to any mob using the “playranimation” command.

3) Drying a sponge with a lava bucket gives a water bucket

All Minecraft players know that a wet sponge can be dried by putting it inside a furnace and essentially using the same process as the one that is used for smelting ores and cooking food. However, if players use a lava bucket to dry it, the water gets transferred to the bucket in the place of the lava, making a water bucket.

2) Polar bears can attack foxes

Among the many mobs of Minecraft, some never get to interact at all because of the proximity and conditions of their respective biomes. One such pair is polar bears, which are found in the frozen ocean biome, and foxes, which are found in the taiga biome and its variants. Due to the aforementioned circumstances, what players might not know is that polar bears are hostile toward foxes.

1) Respawning in the End

Most Minecraft players are aware of the fact that they cannot respawn or set their spawn point in the End, just like in the Nether. Not even respawn anchors work in the End. However, there is a way to spawn there. For this method to work, players need to first activate the End portal and then cover up the lava below.

After that, players need to place a bed on the surface that was previously covered by lava. On setting a respawn point on this bed and then entering the End, players will notice that if they die, they respawn inside the End and are stuck there until their respawn point is changed, meaning their bed is destroyed.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh