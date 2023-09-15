Top 10 Minecraft tricks you probably didn't know 

Since its release, Minecraft has garnered a massive fan base. Mojang’s sandbox title has introduced numerous features and mobs over the years, some of which might have hidden tricks that many fans may be unaware of. These enhance the gaming experience and make life easier, and gamers can easily incorporate these exploits in their Minecraft survival world. Some include using certain glitches, while others involve simply thinking outside the box.

While Minecraft’s longtime players are aware of the various tricks available in the game, some may take them by surprise. In this article, we will provide ten tricks that players can apply to their worlds and have more fun.

10 best Minecraft tricks that players may be unaware of

10) Drowned zombies have a 100% drop rate

Occasionally, you will observe zombies in Minecraft with armor sets, especially on the hard difficulty setting. They have a 1.67% chance of dropping their armor upon their death. However, if you lead them into a water body and convert them into the drowned, killing them will give you a guaranteed 100% drop rate.

You can use boats to trap the standard zombies and escort them into nearby water sources like oceans. This trick will easily get you free armor, which can be very helpful in the initial stages of the game.

9) Pumpkins can save you from the Endermen’s wrath

The Endermen are the only mobs that can be found in all three dimensions of Minecraft. They are neutral and remain passive unless provoked. Aside from being hit, they will turn hostile if they even catch you staring at them. This can turn into a huge problem that could end disastrously.

That said, wearing a carved pumpkin as a helmet resolves this issue. You can now gaze into their eyes for as long as you want without fearing retaliation. This can be particularly helpful when there are numerous Endermen around.

8) Snow golems in the Nether

One of the most friendly mobs in the game, snow golems are great comrades, especially when going against Blazes in Nether fortresses. However, the hellacious realm of Minecraft is too harsh for their survival, and they are instantly killed upon spawning.

A useful trick involves using a splash potion of fire resistance on them as soon as they come to life. This will allow them to thrive in the Nether realm while combatting the blazes for you. The key is the timing between their spawn and the potion being tossed, which should ideally have no delay.

7) Using trap doors instead of fences to trap mobs

Animal farms are an integral part of Minecraft. However, luring and capturing them in farm spaces can be tedious, especially when using fences. A better alternative would be to use trap doors.

Trap doors are superior because mobs can jump over them and enter the cordoned area but cannot escape. Meanwhile, players can easily jump over a trap door from either side, making it easier to move in and out of the enclosed area.

6) Pig-powered rail network

You can easily travel back and forth from any location using Minecraft rails. In order to travel faster, powered rails are preferred over the standard variant.

However, they are more expensive to craft. Instead, you can mount a pig on a minecart and ride the animal, which results in a speed buff similar to the powered rails.

5) MLG in the Nether using powdered snow

The MLG physics is one of the best tricks that Minecraft players use to survive falls from great heights. However, in the Nether realm, this advantage is stripped away because water, the primary resource for this mechanic, cannot be used there.

One can help overcome this problem by using powdered snow in the Nether. It can be found in groves and snowy slopes biome, where you can use a bucket to scoop it up.

4) Johnny the vindicator

Vindicators are certain villagers that attack players, iron golems, and wandering traders. What many players may not know is that they will attack all other mobs, excluding their own kind, if players name them Johnny. However, gamers cannot let their guard down, as the named vindicators will still attack them.

3) Shield glitch

Shields block incoming attacks, but players must crouch to bring it up. Using a simple trick in Minecraft, they can sprint and use their shield simultaneously. To perform this maneuver, simply enter a nether portal while crouching and holding the shield. On exiting into another dimension, it will become permanently activated and will protect them automatically.

This trick is handy as players do not have to worry about crouching to activate their shield when hostiles attack them.

2) Running without losing hunger

Sprinting is a Minecraft mechanic that increases walking speed by 30%. That said, it comes at the cost of exhausting saturation. The hunger bar drops as it is depleted, affecting the regeneration speed. If the bar falls to six, players lose the ability to run.

One can overcome this restriction by punching a mob while running resetting the sprinting mechanic. The trick can work by hitting any mob or other gamers while sprinting, but it will not work if the cooldown period is already active.

1) Duplication bug

While most bugs are annoying, this Minecraft Bedrock edition glitch allows players to duplicate their current inventory as often as they desire. The method is relatively simple and depends on timing.

All one needs is a Nether portal and a shulker box filled with items they want to replicate. The three steps involved in successfully carrying out this exploit are:

Hold a shulker box with the desired inventory to be replicated while standing in front of the Nether portal. Save and then quit the game.

For the second step, load Minecraft and go through the nether portal. Just before you reach the realm, place the shulker in the overworld. After you enter the Nether, force quit your game using Alt+F4.

Now, relaunch the game. You will then spawn in the overworld, holding a duplicated shulker box, which you had placed in the second step.

This simple yet effective trick is amazing, as players can horde resources without hunting for them. There are several tips and tricks available to employ in Minecraft. They can save time, effort, and resources, especially important in a hard survival world.