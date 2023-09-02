Top 10 small build ideas for Minecraft beginners

Minecraft is a game where players can express themselves freely through their builds. These builds can vary from something simple and delicate to elaborate and complex structures. For beginners, achieving the latter might be difficult, but there are numerous structures that even newcomers can construct in their world to make it more gorgeous. Players can incorporate these builds in their survival world as they are pretty easy to build.

These builds can raise the aesthetic look of your play area and, at the same time, be used for various purposes. This article will enlist ten such builds that are simple and exquisite.

Top 10 small build ideas for beginners in Minecraft

10) Fountain

A simple fountain that adds aesthetics to the base (Image via Mojang)

Fountains are one of the most elementary yet charming structures in Minecraft. They require bare minimum blocks, yet they will uplift the whole base when built right. There are several ways a player can opt to create a fountain. It can range from a small, dainty wooden arrangement to intricate quartz and glass design. The important thing is the placement of the fountain.

9) Well

Simple, authentic bore well (Image via Mojang)

A house should have a water source nearby, and digging up a well to access the underground water table is relatively easy and effective. These wells can be designed to store water or hold secret rooms and passages.

Players can build a well using blocks such as a cauldron, chains, stone bricks, and fences in just five minutes. One can also have a secret base hidden below the well. This genius plan can be helpful when playing on a public server.

8) Watchtower

Overlook your world with this medieval-style watchtower (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft is a dangerous world with hostile mobs lurking in the shadows. Constructing a watch tower will only solidify the security around the base. These towers can be set up on the edges of the base. Players can integrate fences and watchtowers to give the base a medieval-style ambiance. This enhances security and adds a unique aesthetic to your Minecraft world.

7) Bridge

There are many rivers and narrow water bodies in Minecraft that run through the land, dividing them. While players can swim through these waters or use boats to traverse them, constructing a bridge connecting these two landmasses is a creative option.

This build does not have to be boring; players can spice it up with their imagination and vision. A simple walkway can improve the surrounding ten folds.

6) Underground Bunker

Many unfriendly and nasty mobs roam on the surface in a Minecraft world, and building an underground bunker serves as a tactical retreat when the fight gets too tough. Additionally, this area can be a great storage space for equipment and materials. Ensure it is well-lit, or the consequences can be fatal.

5) Fish tank

Fishes make great pets, so why not add them to your collection? There are various types of fish in Minecraft, ranging from cod to tropical fish. Players can scour different ocean types to get their hands on these fish and add them to their collection. They can build a fish tank that complements their base and add corals and sea pickles.

4) Treehouse

For players tired of living in their old base and looking for a new place to call home. Players can build a nice and cozy little tree house, whether built on an existing tree or crafted from scratch as a custom tree. The new cherry tree would be perfect for players to set up their camp in. They can use ladders or vines to enter and exit the house.

3) Underwater base

One of the more difficult builds to construct. An underwater base may be more time-consuming and tedious than other builds in the early game period. However, once completed, this base has the best view compared to other bases. Players should be attentive when constructing underwater bases to avoid drowning and ensure a successful build.

2) Fishing boat

In the early stage of the game, fishing can be very fruitful for players. Players can catch fish and get their hands on rare items such as enchanted books. Therefore, to enhance this experience, players can build a fishing boat made of wood.

They can place barrels and chests on the boat to store the items they catch while fishing. Make sure to light up the boat so mobs cannot spawn on them.

1) Auto harvesting farm

This is one of the most simple yet useful builds for beginners. Farming is an important aspect of Minecraft; therefore, building an automated farm saves a lot of time. This water-based crop harvesting system makes it easier to collect all your crops in one go.

Using simple water flow mechanics, this farm cuts down on manual labor. This elementary build does not involve any complicated mechanism and can be easily built by a beginner.