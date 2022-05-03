Top 10 strongest blocks in Minecraft, ranked

There are over 150 different types of blocks in Minecraft, and with a myriad of types to choose from it can be overwhelming to figure out which are the strongest.

In Minecraft, blocks have a certain amount of blast resistance that can help them withstand explosions. This can be good for preventing the creepers from destroying a base, or even stopping griefers. Here are the top 10 strongest blocks that players should know about.

Top 10 blocks in Minecraft, ranked from strongest to weakest

The blocks mentioned in this list are going to be the strongest in terms of raw blast resistance power. This does not mean that these blocks are the most stylish-looking blocks around, although some of them do look really great.

Still, these blocks are strong enough to prevent players from taking extreme damage or having their builds ruined. Here are the top choices that players should use for their builds.

1) Bedrock

Bedrock is a very strong block inside Minecraft. In Survival mode, the block is indestructible without using bug exploitation. It offers a blast resistance of 3,600,000, which allows players to use bedrock for anything they want to reinforce that they do not want to be broken.

This is useful for preventing players from falling into the void. Because of the indestructible nature of this block, players can also use this when taking on the wither in underground fights.

2) Command Blocks

Players are able to generate command blocks by using the command "/give @s minecraft:command_block". This will generate a block that will enable them to input commands in the block.

This block offers the same blast resistance as Bedrock, with 3,600,000 causing it to be highly strong in the face of destructive effects.

3) End Gateway

This special End Gateway block cannot be gained through normal means and can be placed in Java Edition by using the command /setblock.

While this block is not easy for players to make use of, it looks great and allows the players to have a very strong structure that looks cool to boot. It also boasts a staggering 3,600,000 blast resistance.

4) End Portal block

Just as the End Gateway block is unable to be placed normally, this block also needs to be placed using the command /setblock.

This can be created by the player by creating a normal end portal, and is another great looking block that offers the same 3,600,000 blast resistance.

5) End Portal Frame

The End Portal Frame is a strong block with just as much blast resistance as the other End blocks with 3,600,000. These blocks occur naturally in Strongholds but players can easily get them placed down inside Minecraft's\ Creative Mode.

6) Ancient Debris

Players are able to find this rare block inside of the Nether. This ore is one of the main sources of Netherite scraps. Though this block is not as strong as any of the End blocks, it does offer high blast resistance of 1200, which is extremely beneficial for use in builds.

It cannot be burned by fire or lava of any type. Even if the item itself is dropped onto the lava, it will not burn, making it a solid choice for strong builds.

7) Anvil

Players of Minecraft are able to use their anvils for strong blast resistant blocks. These anvils boast a blast resistance of capacity of 1200 and can be crafted using three blocks of iron and four iron ingots.

This is not an investment to be taken lightly, as each anvil requires a lot of iron to craft. Nonetheless, it remains a strong block that players can use in their builds.

8) Block of Netherite

Blocks of Netherite can be created in Minecraft by combining nine netherite ingots. Each one of these blocks can withstand a lot with a blast resistance stat of 1200. In addition to their great durability, they have a pretty cool color scheme and can be used as a strong but rather expensive building material for players.

9) Crying Obsidian/Obsidian

Players who want to have an easily accessible block that is very strong should look into obsidian. Created by pouring water onto lava, players can mine this block with a diamond pickaxe and use it for very strong builds. Crying Obsidian can be found in ruined portals and both of these blocks have a high blast resistance of 1200.

10) Enchanting Table

Believe it or not, one of the strongest blocks in Minecraft, as far as durability goes, is the enchanting table. This is probably because it has a diamond used in its creation. However, it boasts a stat of 1200 blast resistance and can shield players if they are behind it. Providing more than just enchanting, this block also offers protection to players as and when needed.

