Top 10 most viewed Minecraft music videos

There are few videos within the Minecraft community as universally beloved as the game's many fan-created music videos. At their best, these videos represent an unending passion and creativity, and at their worst, these videos are incredibly charming. There have been thousands of these music videos made over the 10+ years the game has been out, with some reaching huge view counts.

From classic influencers to some of Minecraft's current best YouTubers, these are the 10 Minecraft music videos that have the most views as of right now.

Note: This list is based solely on YouTube view count and features subjective opinions from the author. The view count is collected as of writing and may be subject to change over time.

The 10 most viewed Minecraft music videos

10) Follow Me by ZAMination and TryHardNinja

Views: 142.5 Million

This Minecraft music video animation by ZAMination gives a dramatic retelling of the Five Nights as Freddy's lore up until roughly the start of the third game, similar to the recent Five Nights at Freddy's movie rough time-frame, both ending with the creation of Springtrap.

This music video is particularly interesting as it is the only crossover music video on this list that features a unique song written and performed by TryHardNinja, a name that will pop up throughout this list.

9) Take Back the Night by CaptainSparklez and TryHardNinja

Views: 150 Million

Take Back the Night is the first of several collaborative efforts between classic Minecraft YouTuber CaptainSparklez and TryHardNinja on this list, though it was not the first they made. The video tells the story of a hero destined to fight off Minecraft's mythical Herobrine. Part of CaptainSparklez's iconic four-part music video series, Take Back the Night is a classic to many fans.

8) Basics in Behavior by Cubical

Views: 153 Million

This music video was created by Cubical and is a Minecraft music video featuring a Baldi's Basics fan song created by YouTube music legend TheLivingTombstone. The vocals for the track were done by OR3O. This video features very well-made versions of many of Baldi's Basic's characters, showing the incredible attention to detail Cubical put into the piece.

7) Creeper Rap Ending B by Element Animation and Dan Bull

Views 154 Million

The Creeper Rap is a classic Minecraft rap song by parody musician Dan Bull. The song is from the perspective of a group of creepers and explains just how much the mobs like to explode and destroy their surroundings.

This music video is actually part of a pair of videos, each with a unique ending. The version that makes it onto this list is Ending B, uploaded by Element Animation, and ends with the creeper getting stopped by a player rather than exploding.

6) Fallen Kingdom by CaptainSparklez and TryHardNinja

Views: 157 Million

Fallen Kingdom is another collaborative work between CaptainSparklez and TryHardNinja, and while it may not have the view count of "Revenge," there is a compelling argument to be made that this is the most influential Minecraft parody song and music video of all.

The ruined kingdom, along with the king's tragic backstory and iconic dive off the top of the tower at the end of the video, are memes not only within the Minecraft community but also on the internet as a whole. There are a few other music videos made for the game that can claim this.

5) Supernatural Mobs by TheAtlanticCraft

Views: 162 Million

Supernatural Mobs by TheAtlanticCraft is an animated music video parody of Katy Perry's "California Gurls," though this version instead focuses on a large-scale struggle between a group of players and a skeleton empire, with the skeletons being the supernatural mobs referenced in the title.

While many of the visuals found within the music video remain impossible in the vanilla game, it could be argued that many of the game's more recent mobs are more supernatural. Strays and update 1.21's new bogged skeleton variant both shoot arrows dipped in potions, and there are several elementals in the game now. In some ways, this music video is more accurate now than ever before.

4) Don't Mine at Night by BebopVox YOGSCAST

Views: 164 Million

This music video was uploaded by BebopVox YOGSCAST. The backing song explains how dangerous it can be to venture out into the hostile mob-filled night, with the animation humorously showing some of these scenarios.

As the game has gotten larger and more well-known, it has also become considerably less scary, but music videos like Don't Mine at Night are a good reminder of just how frightening the game's nighttime once was, with so many players opting to wait until morning before starting to mine for any Minecraft diamonds that it inspired a parody song with more than 160 million views.

3) I've Got a Bone by Dan Bull

Views: 179 Million

I've Got a Bone by Dan Bull is a music video in which a Minecraft skeleton describes to a terrified player just how much they dislike them. This video features the fast-paced rapping that many of Dan Bull's other parodies are known for.

One thing that helps set this music video apart from many others is the use of incredibly stylized visuals and transitions that make it feel much more similar to a traditional music video. This is a far cry from most other videos on this list, which feature a handful of locations for the sake of simplicity.

2) Build Our Machine by Enchanted Mob

Views: 258 Million

Build Our Machine is a Minecraft music video that uses DAGames' original Bendy and the Ink Machine fan song of the same name as its backing track. This video takes a unique direction from the original, set in a real-time stage production, allowing for more energetic visuals than the original's stylized lyric video.

What makes this particular animation so fun to watch is the strange blend of iconic early cartoon movement with the game's blocky visuals, though it is strange how much Bendy's Ink Machine resembles an advanced Minecraft farm.

1) Revenge by CaptainSparklez and TryHardNinja

Views: 288 Million

Revenge, by far the most iconic mashup between CaptainSparklez and TryHardNinja, is an unsurprising end to this list. Revenge is one of the few game-related music videos to break out of the community's sphere and is a well-known and beloved piece of internet culture as a whole.

The music video tells the story of a Minecraft player nearly killed by a creeper before they gear up and take revenge on other creepers for this attack, a feeling familiar to anyone unfortunate enough to have fallen victim to a creeper's blast.

These Minecraft music videos have become truly iconic over the years, amassing billions of views in total, a true testament to how popular the game has been. And these view counts show no sign of stopping, only time will tell which video will be the first to break 300 million views.