Top 3 flying machines in Minecraft

The flying machine is one of the best redstone discoveries in Minecraft. It allows for almost infinite flight and can be expanded upon to become more useful and resource-efficient. A basic flying machine is also quite easy to build.

When the slime block was released in update 1.8 of Minecraft Java Edition, many players realized that it would pull other blocks along with it when pushed by a piston. This discovery led to the creation of flying machines, which are basically just multiple blocks held together by slime blocks.

Listed below are three of the best flying machines ever created in Minecraft.

Note: This article reflects the individual opinion of the writer. Readers' views may differ.

3 best flying machines in Minecraft

3) ilmango's Speed Machine

ilmango's speed machine (Image via ilmango on Reddit)

Most flying machines in Minecraft travel quite slowly and are often not worth their building time.

With this in mind, popular Minecraft content creator ilmango decided to speed things up a bit. His flying contraption travels faster than a walking player.

While that may seem underwhelming at first, players must understand the power of flying machines. These machines have the ability to travel almost infinitely. This means the player can sit back and relax while the machine takes them wherever they want to go.

ilmango's quicker-than-average flying machine is a fantastic way to explore the Minecraft world without having to worry about the dangerous terrain and mobs that come with it. The machine even features a minecart which will prevent the player from accidentally stepping off mid-flight.

The Reddit post for this flying contraption can be viewed here.

#2 - Plane Flying Machine

Plane Flying Machine (Image via noelblackbelt on planetminecraft)

Built by a planetminecraft user named noelblackbelt, this plane-shaped flying machine is one of the most impressive-looking contraptions out there.

While many Minecraft players do not care about the looks of their flying machines, others do. This is where noelblackbelt's build comes into play.

Those looking to stay stylish while flying through the various dimensions in Minecraft are highly recommended to give this plane-shaped flying contraption a try.

The official link for this flying contraption can be found here.

#1 - Submarine Flying Machine

Submarine Flying Machine (Image via Dylan D on YouTube)

The gold medal for best flying machine goes to Dylan D with his amazing submarine build.

Minecraft players who have always wanted to safely explore the vast oceans of the Overworld will love this flying contraption.

This amazing build combines the efficiency of the speedy flying machine and the looks of a plane to create one of the best flying machines in Minecraft.

Dylan D has also provided a full tutorial on how to create this build. However, it seems to only be functional on the Java Edition of Minecraft.

Shown above is the full 35-minute YouTube tutorial on how to build this beautiful submarine flying machine.

Also read: Minecraft Redditor discovers a way to make axolotls immortal in the Bedrock edition

Subscribe to Sportskeeda's Minecraft YouTube channel for all the latest updates!

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh