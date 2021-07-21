Top 3 uses of the lectern in Minecraft

Although they are mostly unused in Minecraft, the lectern has some amazing uses that remain quite unknown to the playerbase at large. The lectern is a very unusual block with a lot of unique mechanics. While it is great when used as a decoration block, it specifically shines when its redstone mechanics are utilized.

Since its release in the 1.14 update, Minecraft players have concocted tons of uses for the lectern. Some of these uses are quite amazing and wouldn't be possible without the versatile lectern block.

3 best uses of the lectern in Minecraft

#3 - Customizable Enchanting Table

An enchanting table that can be adjusted using the lectern (Image via RexxStone on YouTube)

One of the best uses for the lectern is its ability to create an adjustable enchantment table.

The lectern will provide a different redstone output based on how many pages are in a book. These mechanics allow the Minecraft player to adjust how many bookshelves will be available to the enchanting table.

If the player only has 18 levels to utilize, they can flip to the page that enables nine bookshelves to be utilized.

The two minute video above demonstrates this contraption while also providing a tutorial on how it works.

Lecterns likely have tons of potential uses in redstone builds, and it is up to the Minecraft players to discover these uses. Hopefully this post inspires a few players to create some unique lectern-redstone builds.

#2 - Librarian Job Block

A librarian standing next to a lectern (Image via twinfinite)

Another great use of the lectern is to turn any unemployed villagers into librarians.

Players interested in collecting some amazing enchanted books are highly recommended to trade with the librarian villager. However, sometimes the player may lose their librarian villagers due to raids or mob attacks.

If their librarian villager has died or never existed, they will have to wait for a new villager to be born. Once a new villager is born, they can place a lectern nearby so that the villager will transform into a librarian when fully grown.

The player can then repeatedly change the trades of the newly created librarian by breaking and replacing the lectern. This technique will not work if the player has already traded with the librarian.

#1 - Decoration Blocks

A nice little desk utilizing a lectern (Image via Pinterest)

As seen in the image above, the lectern makes for a great decoration block when a book is placed on top.

It allows players to create great looking desks when hidden with trapdoors. (seen above) The player can then make this decoration useful by turning the book into a journal.

Lecterns can also be made into mailboxes when a barrel is placed on top.

