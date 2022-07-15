Top 4 Technoblade add-ons for Minecraft PE 1.19 update

The Minecraft community recently endured tragic and heartbreaking news. Star streamer Technoblade, just in his 20s, passed away due to an unfortunate battle with cancer. He was beloved by many, and the loss is being felt across the community.

Technoblade was incredibly popular, so even before he passed, mods, texture packs, skin packs, and more were dedicated to him. Those have only increased in the days since his passing in late June.

Pocket Edition has a bunch of add-ons available, and tons were added to pay homage to the former.

Minecraft x Technoblade: Great add-ons to honor late streamer

4) Long Live the King

Technoblade's statue is iconic (Image via MCPEDL)

Technoblade was one of the community's most prominent members and had an iconic skin. This add-on is for the statue that's been erected in his honor.

Here is what Bridgeworks Entertainment had to say about why they made this add-on:

"As he was an icon to all of us, I created this statue as a tribute to the man who made me want to do content creation in the first place, that touched the hearts and lives of many people. This statue is made in remembrance of Alex, aka Technoblade, the King of Minecraft."

Technoblade truly was an icon, and this is an excellent way to honor him.

3) TechnoTotem Resource Pack

Technoblade Totem of Undying features the crown (Image via MCPEDL)

Some really cool packs change what the Totem of Undying looks or sounds like. Some players have turned it into an Uno Reverse card and other hilarious images. This pack changes it to the Technoblade pig, which is an awesome tribute.

When dying, the Totem image will appear on the screen like normal. However, the sound it plays is different. This time, it screams: "Technoblade never dies!"

The phrase has been iconic but has gotten even more popular after the streamer's tragic death. While he is no more, packs like this help keep him alive in the community's heart.

2) Technoblade's Base

Technoblade was a big part of the Dream SMP and had an iconic base on it. The unfortunate part of this is that that base will not get any more attention. However, users can get it in their own worlds and enjoy what Technoblade made.

Here's the description:

"Their base is surrounded by fences which keep mobs away from their property. Most edges of the hills and land inside their property have been turned into snow blocks so mobs can't spawn because of a blizzard that occurred in the plot."

For fans of the late streamer, this pack is a great choice and an excellent way to honor him.

1) Technoblade Tribute Pack

MatTheHero posted an excellent Pocket Edition add-on that allows for tons of special tributes, like giving pigs crowns when they're named after the streamer. Here's what the creator had to say about it:

"On June 30, Minecraft YouTuber Technoblade passed away from cancer at 23. I made this pack in memory of the legend. It adds a splash screen that says 'Technoblade Never Dies!' If you name a pig Technoblade it will have a crown like Techno's skin, and Netherite Swords are now named 'Orphan Obliterator.' Rest in peace. I added a splash screen to the Minecraft play screen saying 'Technoblade Never Dies!'"

This add-on might make Minecraft gamers cry, but it's well worth it to pay homage to Technoblade.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's views.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far