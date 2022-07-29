Top 4 uses of concrete powder in Minecraft 1.19 update

Concrete powder is a block in the Minecraft 1.19 update, which can be used in several ways. Apart from several blocks like stone bricks and deepslate bricks that are considered to be some of the best, players use concrete blocks to build structures as well. The process of making concrete blocks in the game is quite close to the same in real life, as players need to craft concrete powder blocks first.

Concrete powder blocks are made up of gravel and sand blocks. Four sand blocks and four gravel blocks are needed to craft eight concrete powder blocks. Since both sand and gravel blocks are affected by gravity, concrete powder block also falls if no block is underneath it. Once crafted, they have several uses in the game.

Top 4 ways to use concrete powder block in Minecraft 1.19 update

1) To make solid concrete blocks

Concrete powder solidifying and turning into regular concrete (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

In Minecraft, the primary use of concrete powder blocks is to make solid concrete blocks. Once players craft concrete powder blocks with sand and gravel, they can be instantly converted into solid concrete when they come into contact with any water block.

Whether it's a water source block or a flowing block, the moment a concrete powder block is placed adjacent to it, it will instantly turn into a solid concrete block. However, rain does not affect the block in any way.

2) To make a bridge over water

The blocks can also be used to make a bridge over water (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

As mentioned above, players can craft solid concrete blocks by placing concrete powder blocks adjacent to any water. When players place them on the body of water, it will immediately convert into a solid block and stay on the surface of the water instead of falling due to gravity.

With this technique, players can use concrete powder blocks to create a bridge over any body of water. They can keep placing concrete powder blocks, and they will immediately convert into solid blocks.

3) To craft colorful gravity-affected blocks

Lime concrete powder being crafted by adding a dye to the crafting recipe (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

One of the major specialties of concrete is that it can be colored with all kinds of dyes. While crafting concrete powder, players can place any kind of dye in the crafting slots to color the blocks. Colored concrete blocks can then be used as they are or can be converted into solid colored concrete blocks.

If players are bored with houses that have the same brown and gray shades, they can use concrete that comes in different color variations.

4) On a note block

Players can place it underneath a note block to change the instrument to snare drum (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

The concrete block can also be used underneath a note block. Different notes from various instruments can be played on the note block to create music inside the game. Concrete powder blocks change the instrument of the note blocks to snare drums.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far