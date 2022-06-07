Top 4 Warden skins in Minecraft 1.19

The Warden is poised to be released with the rest of the Minecraft 1.19 update today, June 7. No release time is currently set, but it will be on that day (likely in the afternoon).

Once it goes live, players will finally learn just how complex and frightening the Warden truly is. It figures to be the most challenging boss in the game, perhaps even more so than the actual boss of the game, the Ender Dragon.

As such, it's going to be a very popular mob, too. Everyone will know the Warden, whether that's because they're afraid of it or they're seeking it out. It may quickly become the face of the title pending its official arrival.

That means that custom skin makers are going to have a field day. In fact, many of them already have. There aren't any official Minecraft skins for it yet (like Enderman in a suit), but there are plenty of custom ones.

Minecraft Warden skins to try for 1.19 update

4) Fancy Warden

The Fancy Warden (Image via PeachLettuce0/Planet Minecraft)

At some point, the Warden may receive the suit treatment. Several mobs receive this in the Battle and Beasts skin packs, which are official from Mojang and available on the Marketplace. Endermen and zombies are featured in suits in popular skins.

The day for the Warden to receive the same is not today, but that hasn't stopped custom skin makers from going ahead and doing it. This outfit is excellent and will be one of the more fun choices on the list.

The lack of color also makes it better for blending in with the surroundings.

3) Sculk Stalkerseige

The Sculk Scaterseige skin (Image via TemporalxMonarch/MinecraftSkins)

This isn't totally a Warden skin, but it's still excellent. The mob is made of sculk and has it on him, which this skin emulates.

It differs in other vital areas, like the face and head, but it looks terrific. It's a creative choice and one that pays off.

The main thing that the Warden has is fear. Users are scared of it, and for good reason. This skin may not be a one-to-one remake of the Warden, but it invokes the same fear the boss does.

All around, this is an excellent custom skin to run with. It's bright and colorful, which is also a nice touch.

2) Warden

The Warden skin (Image via Fwump/MinecraftSkins)

This skin looks like the spitting image of the Warden. The only thing that's missing are the Warden's prominent ears. Other than that, this skin looks like an image of the new boss itself. The creator of this skin did an excellent job remaking the Warden into a Minecraft skin.

The Warden's Sculk chest and light arms are perfectly recreated here. The same can be said for its frightening, eyeless face. It looks exactly like the Warden, albeit much smaller and slightly less panic-inducing.

1) Warden skin

Another Warden skin (Image via SuperAugustijn/Planet Minecraft)

The best Warden skin out there has to be this one from SuperAugustijn on Planet Minecraft. It is also missing the ears, but everything else is ideal.

It perfectly encapsulates the rest of the Warden's terrifying appearance that the lack of ears barely stands out. The use of sculk on top of this skin's head is an excellent choice, too.

Everything about this skin screams fear and the Warden, the two elements needed for this mob's custom skin. Of all the custom Warden skins, this one looks the most similar to the Warden.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

