In Minecraft, players need to survive in a wild world with the help of food and shelter. The first thing a player does is chop some wood and make tools and a place to live. Hence, there are many new players who will try to make their first house as beautiful as possible.

As the game is completely based on blocks, making an esthetically pleasing design can be tricky. Hence, new players may just build a standard house with a flat roof, however by cleverly placing blocks in a pattern, they can come up with some great roof designs that can give their houses some personality.

Top 5 basic roof designs for a Minecraft house

Although players can let their imagination free and create almost any kind of roof for their houses, here are the 5 most basic roof designs for a Minecraft house:

5) Slanting roof

Slanting roof (Image via Minecraft)

This is a very basic type of roof where players can place half slabs to create a slanting roof. This can be combined by another slant cutting into the first one to give it a unique look.

4) Basic hut roof

Basic hut roof (Image via Minecraft)

This is the most common type of roof that players can make for their simple house. Stairs are used in this build to give the roof a smoother look. Players can also play with different kinds of blocks to design it further. They can even put a chimney on them.

3) Curved roof

Curved wooden roof (Image via Mojang)

As the game is completely made up of blocks, making something circular in the game is a difficult task. However, players can try making a simple curved roof for their houses with the help of stairs, and slabs. The sides of the roof can be steep, and it can gradually flatten as it reaches the top.

2) Tall hut roof

Tall hut roof (Image via Minecraft)

If players need a tall house, they can try making a steep hut-like roof. Players can make the overall slant steeper by placing more blocks vertically. This way they can have a really tall looking roof and can use the vertical space inside their house as well.

1) Three dimensional hut roof

Three dimensional roof (Image via Mojang)

This is the most basic and best way of making a roof. This is slightly different from other roofs as it has four slants as compared to two in most builds. There are many japanese-style builds in the game which use this kind of roof, though they are much more detailed. Players can simply create this temple-like roof with stairs.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

