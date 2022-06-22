Top 5 beginner friendly farms for Minecraft 1.19 update

The 1.19 update for Minecraft was recently released, and it has largely been a success so far. All the new implementations have been well-received, with some of them (like frogs and mud blocks) becoming instant fan favorites. The update has revitalized the community and has a lot of players picking up the game again.

It is also drawing new players in and giving them even more reasons to finally try the hit sandbox game. However, the game is bigger than ever, which can be a little overwhelming for newer players.

Farming is essential for new as well as veteran players, and there are a lot of complex farms that players can make in the world of Minecraft. However, the farms on this list are easy for beginners to construct and can be extremely useful.

Farms for Minecraft beginners to make in the 1.19 update

5) Bamboo

Bamboo can be planted anywhere (Image via Mojang)

Bamboo is one of the best items to farm in the game since it can replicate sticks. Sticks are used to craft all Minecraft tools and many other items, so farming bamboo is helpful for all players. It naturally spawns in the jungle biomes, but it can be planted on dirt or sand blocks in any biome.

Setting up a simple redstone bamboo farm is pretty easy, too. Minecraft players can plant one piece of bamboo and mine out a line going three blocks in either direction.

After that, they need to go eight blocks down from there and continue mining it out to make a square. At the top, there should be a source block of water placed on each block. This will flow to the bottom, where chests and hoppers should be waiting to collect items.

Behind the bamboo, players can place an observer with a piston below it. When it observes the bamboo growing, it will break it and throw it into the water. It should be in the chest for players to find later.

4) Mob farms

Flowing water will push creepers to their death (Image via Mojang)

Mob farms can be constructed in many different ways, and there are even ways to make it so that only certain mobs spawn in the farm. This is especially helpful for getting creepers to spawn, which will rack up gunpowder very quickly.

A farm like this can be made with flowing water, magma blocks (or other harmful blocks), and a minecart with a hopper rolling back and forth. Once the mob spawns, it flows to its death.

3) Kelp farm

Kelp farms can also be set up with hoppers and observers, much like the bamboo farm. The only difficulty is that the water often makes it difficult to collect all of it, but it can be done.

Kelp is quite useful in the game as it can be used as a food source, fuel in a furnace, and is a good way to get XP. Many players use it in XP farms where the dried kelp is used as fuel to dry more kelp and collecting it gives them XP every time.

2) Smelting farm

Automatic smelter (Image via Mojang)

Waiting for ores to smelt is a slow process that almost every Minecraft player has experienced. Doing this can take so much time that crafters have less time to do other important things. Therefore, for copper, gold, and iron, automatic smelting farms are a great option in the game.

Minecraft players can connect hoppers to chests and furnaces to make a very efficient automatic farm. The hoppers and chests can replace all the coal when it runs out and filter in the unsmelted items. Since these resources are fairly difficult to find in the game, this can give players more chances to look.

1) Sugar cane farm

Sugar cane is one of the best items in the game, and it can be used for crafting great food sources and is a valuable ingredient in books. Fortunately, a sugar cane farm is not difficult to make in the game.

Minecraft players can make a Sugar cane farm in the exact same way as the Bamboo farm mentioned in the list. The only difference is that the item growing is not bamboo.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

