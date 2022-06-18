5 best builds for beginners in Minecraft 1.19 update

The 1.19 update to Minecraft added lots to the game. While the 1.18 patch might have been a little underwhelming, the latest one seems to have been a success. All the additions are popular, with several instantly becoming fan favorites.

A few significant additions came in the form of building blocks. Mud bricks are already popular for many builders, and so is mangrove wood. Reinforced Deepslate is nearly impossible to get, but it's also a cool building block.

Regardless, since so many players are playing the game's newest version, they're building many things. Here are a few options for beginners to try.

Minecraft 1.19: Builds that aren't too difficult

5) Mountain home

While the 1.19 update didn't touch world generation, the 1.18 patch dramatically changed it. Mountains are much taller (actually a whole chunk higher) and more treacherous. They're tall, spiky, and generally cold and snowy, but they're fun to build on.

A simple house can be built up there, and it automatically becomes a little bit cooler since it's on a high mountain. Users could even build a dirt house up there, which would be impressive.

4) Hidden bunker

An underground base in-game (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft gamers love building underground bunkers. One of the biggest things they provide is stealth.

An underground base can't be seen from a distance, and some of the best ones can't be seen at all. However, they're also impressive and not always challenging to build.

Beginners can make a good one by digging out the base as big as they want. They'll then cover the top up like it was never touched. Getting in and out can be accomplished by a secret redstone door or a simple ladder.

3) Reinforced Deepslate house





Reinforced Deepslate is hard to come by, and many beginners won't find it. It can only be obtained through Creative, which many newbies may want to use.

Reinforced Deepslate looks great and can make an excellent substitute for the cobblestone found in many basic builds. Alternatively, they could build around the existing blocks of it found in an Ancient City, but that's a tall task for even veteran Minecraft players.

Using Creative is the way to go since it currently can't be picked up even with Silk Touch.

2) New materials

A house of mud bricks (Image via Mojang)

With Reinforced Deepslate as an exception, the new building materials are easy to get. If users find a Mangrove Swamp biome, they're good.

They can locate mud blocks there as well as mangrove wood. Mud needs to be combined with wheat to make packed mud. This item can be crafted into mud bricks and other great building blocks.

These blocks are excellent for building, and even the most novice builder can put together a solid house using very few Minecraft items.

1) Fake villager house

A fake villager house (Image via Pinterest)

Naturally spawning villager houses are great for starter homes for beginners. The only issue is that villages aren't that common.

Some world generation puts the spawn point thousands of blocks from a village. However, the Minecraft villager house design is simple and can easily be replicated with a few items.

Cobblestone, wood planks, and wood logs are easy to come by. Putting them together makes for a great beginner house. Spicing it up with glass blocks or panes is also not difficult. The home may seem complex, but it only uses those materials, so it's pretty easy.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

