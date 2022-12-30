Top 5 beginner tips for decorating your base in Minecraft 1.19

Minecraft 1.19 offers loads of decoration options that players can use for their bases. When newcomers first enter a world, they build a rather basic survival house that majorly serves to protect against hostile mobs. While it's completely okay to build a simple base, players will get bored of it soon and find themselves wanting to decorate the place.

This is where they can let their imagination run wild and adorn the base with whatever items they have. Not all decorations need to have a practical purpose in Minecraft. Since building is a fascinating aspect of the sandbox title, newcomers can invest their time in creating a beautiful structure for themselves.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. There are innumerable decoration ideas that can be implemented.

5 best tips beginners can use to decorate a base in Minecraft 1.19

5) Use carpets for flooring

Carpets can be placed in large indoor areas to decorate floors in Minecraft 1.19 (Image via Reddit/u/ckb999)

Beginners can start their decoration by placing carpets on the floor strategically to create a beautiful design. These items can be made easily if gamers have different kinds of dye and loads of sheep to shear wool from. Instead of going for a dull block-like texture, newcomers can use different colored carpets to decorate the floor.

4) Add greenery to the base

Glowberries are among the best vines to use for decorating a base in Minecraft 1.19 (Image via Mojang)

Most players will simply create their base with wooden or stone blocks. These kinds of blocks are best for building the structure itself, but they are quite bland to look at. Hence, gamers can add different kinds of vegetation blocks like vines, glowberries, flower pots, moss, and more to their base. This will give it a more natural look and can drastically enhance the structure's beauty.

3) Use stairs in creative ways

Stairs being used as a shade outside a small hut's door in Minecraft 1.19 (Image via Mojang)

Though stair blocks are generally used to climb up and down certain structures or areas, beginners can use them in several other ways. For example, slanting roofs can be made with stairs to ensure a smoother gradient, and stairs can be used to create interior furniture like chairs and sofas. Even though players won't be able to sit on them, they will act as decorative pieces in the base.

2) Use different kinds of wood blocks

There are many kinds of wood blocks in Minecraft 1.19 that can be combined to create designs (Image via Mojang)

There are many different types of wood blocks available in the game that beginners can easily collect and use. They can create designs by combining different wood blocks.

Each wood type has a different shade of brown or orange. This is why the types of designs that can be obtained by merging these blocks can be very appealing. This is specifically great news for beginners as they won't have rare kinds of blocks early in the game.

1) Use lanterns instead of torches

Lanterns are much more beautiful when compared to normal torches in Minecraft 1.19 (Image via Mojang)

Torches are among the most basic light-emitting blocks. They can be created by combining sticks and coal. However, beginners should mostly save torches for cave exploration and mining.

If they want to light up their bases, they must always try to use more aesthetically pleasing light-emitting blocks like lanterns. These can be crafted by combining iron nuggets and torches. Lanterns can also be used to create custom lamps to illuminate areas outside the base as well.

