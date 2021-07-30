Top 5 best things to do immediately after starting a Minecraft world

Beginner Minecraft players tend to become confused after starting a new world. Many players are unaware of what work they need to be doing to begin preparing for night-time.

It is imperative to get a strong start in Minecraft as it can be the difference between life and death. Players should know exactly what to do as soon as they start their world. Following these tips is certainly optional, however, they will provide a better overall Minecraft experience.

5 best things to do immediately after starting a Minecraft world

#5 - Get Wood

A beautiful shot of some trees with shaders applied (Image via minecraftores)

This may be common knowledge, however acquiring a sizeable amount of wood is very important in the beginning stages of Minecraft.

Players are recommended to collect enough to last a few nights, which can be anywhere from half of a stack to a complete stack of logs. This may be tedious, however, it will be much easier after the player crafts a stone axe.

#4 - Choose a base location

A spiffy looking dirt house (Image via planetminecraft)

Since night time will be on its way, it is important to get a base (temporary or permanent) up and running immediately.

Many Minecraft players tend to dig a hole in a mountain or cave, which is highly preferrable, however those who have already decided on their permanent base location can begin building immediately. It is highly recommended to build a basic base for shelter during the first night. Players can then continue to make improvements after they have survived the night.

#3 - Scout around the base

A ruined portal with some good loot (Image via mcbedrock)

After surviving the first night, it is important for the player to be aware of their surroundings for many reasons.

First of all, a player that knows their surroundings will tend to not get lost. Getting lost is a big issue with Minecraft beginners, and this can be avoided by studying the landscape near their base.

Scouting an area can also provide great loot, with structures such as ruined portals (seen above) having a chance to spawn.

#2 - Start mining for coal and iron

A large vein of coal (Image via minecraftpc.fandom)

If the player wants to continue surviving the harsh nights, it is important to light up their base of operations.

This can be accomplished by crafting torches, which require coal. Coal is commonly found all over the Minecraft world. Players can either dig a small mine inside their base, or scout around for cave openings in the ground.

Players who want to play it safe should start a mine in their base so they do not get caught off guard at night-time.

Iron is also extremely useful as it will allow the player to craft stronger tools, and even armor once smelted.

#1 - Search for diamonds

A massive diamond vein (Image via atlgn)

Diamonds are one of the most coveted resources in the game. They allow for some of the strongest tools and armor in Minecraft.

Many players tend to immediately search for diamonds after acquiring iron tools and armor as it will set them up nicely for the later parts of the game.

If the player wants to have a chance at defeating the ender dragon or wither, they will need diamonds.

The video above by ezY showcases the two best ways to find diamonds in Minecraft.

Edited by Siddharth Satish