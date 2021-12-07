Top 5 biomes for high loot in Minecraft

Minecraft's system of biomes has expanded significantly over time, including reaching into other dimensions such as the Nether, and this expansion has provided several avenues of exploration for fans.

With so many different biomes currently available in Minecraft, aspiring spelunkers and treasure hunters have their hands full. Hidden structures featuring many different loot chests spawn throughout the game's various biomes, and it can be unclear as to which biomes provide the most benefit when compared to the amount of time they are searched.

For Minecraft players trying to maximize their loot gains, the biomes below are exceptional locations to do so.

Minecraft: Ranking the top biomes to find loot

5) Beach/Shore biomes

Shipwrecks can be great sources of loot chests if fully generated (Image via Mojang)

Featuring underwater shipwrecks as well as buried treasure often found in the sand, coastal beach biomes are a solid source of loot chests despite being somewhat unspectacular compared to other biomes. The amount of time it takes to comb these particular locations in Minecraft can also be difficult without the right equipment, as underwater travel can be tricky without items such as Potions of Water Breathing or Turtle Shell helmets.

4) Desert biomes

Desert pyramids aren't the only structures available in desert biomes (Image via Mojang)

Although they may seem inhospitable, desert biomes have more than a few generated structures full of loot available for Minecraft players. Desert pyramids come to mind, but the biome can also generate desert variants of villages and pillager outposts, each filled with their own chests of goodies. Villagers don't even mind when players snag the items they keep in chests, which means danger while looting is at a low.

3) Deep Ocean biomes

Ocean monuments are interesting locations under the sea, but the structures don't stop there (Image via Mojang)

The ocean is vast in many Minecraft worlds, and for good reason, it has a ton of structures and secrets that carry a great share of loot. Shipwrecks seen in shore biomes can also be found here, as well as ocean monuments, and even underwater ruins. Each of these structures generate a little differently and yield different rewards, but each of them contain plenty of loot chests.

Not only this, but ocean monument structures also carry unique mobs like guardians, which are excellent for mob farmers.

2) Nether Wastes biomes

Nether fortresses are full of danger, but also plenty of riches (Image via Mojang)

The Nether is a dangerous dimension in Minecraft, but it comes with plenty of loot chests in its hazardous structures to offset the danger considerably. Nether waste biomes comprise the majority of the Nether as a dimension and can contain both Nether fortresses and bastion remnant structures, full of hostile opponents but also great loot. Players certainly shouldn't venture into the Nether in general without solid protection, and this goes double for fortresses and bastions.

However, adventurous players can collect a lot of great items from Nether structures and even snag some tough-to-find items like blaze rods while they're there.

1) The End Midlands/Highlands biomes

End midlands/highlands can contain end cities and ships, which are sources of exclusive items obtained nowhere else (Image via Mojang)

The home of certain items in Minecraft that can't be found elsewhere in Minecraft's Survival Mode, end midlands and highlands biomes represent the collective outside islands of the End dimension. They are the sole locations of the loot-packed end city structures, while also housing end ships on occasion. End ships are the location players need to hone in on when hunting super rare items such as Elytra, which provide players with the ability to glide and fly.

The End is just as perilous as the Nether if not more, so be certain to have the right gear equipped for the journey. The denizens of the End aren't keen on players entering their home, much less taking their things.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: The list is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

Edited by R. Elahi