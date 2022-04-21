Top 5 changes and additions in Minecraft snapshot 22w16b

Mojang released yet another Minecraft snapshot 22w16b a few hours ago with several changes and a few additions to the game. Previously, the snapshot 22w16a had a bug that crashed the title, which the developers quickly resolved by releasing another version.

This and several other snapshots mainly focus on the features in the upcoming 1.19 The Wild Update. The new update will include two new biomes and several new mobs and items. Players from all around the globe are eagerly waiting for the update to drop and constantly explore these snapshots to see the changes and new additions.

5 main changes and additions in Minecraft snapshot 22w16b

5) Frogs can spawn on several blocks

Frog in Mangrove Swamp (Image via Mojang)

In previous snapshots, frogs were present but rarely spawned naturally in any Swamp biome. In the Minecraft snapshot 22w16b, they are able to spawn on grass, mud, moss carpets, mangrove root, and muddy mangrove root blocks. This will ensure that they spawn more frequently in Swamp and new Mangrove Swamp biomes.

4) Allay behavioral and health changes

Allay in Pillager Outpost (Image via Mojang)

The Allay is another mob that has slightly changed in Minecraft snapshot 22w16b. Since the very beginning, Mojang has constantly been changing the mob so that it works perfectly in the final update.

The developers have increased the mob's health from 10 to 20 HP, raised the item search range from 9 to 32, and changed the movement speed when wandering around and picking up items. They have also lowered the delay after the item was thrown by the mob and changed the throwing arc as well.

3) New music tracks for biomes and the main menu

New music can be heard in the main menu (Image via Mojang)

The Minecraft snapshot 22w16b mainly focuses on the music of the new update. Mojang added five new music tracks named Ancestry, Aerie, Firebugs, and Labyrinthine to the game. These will normally play when players enter certain biomes and in the main menu as well.

2) New disc fragments in Ancient Cities

Disc fragments crafting recipe (Image via Mojang)

A new item called disc fragments has been added to the Ancient City chest loot. This is in correlation to a new music disc added to the game. To obtain the full disc, players will need to find these fragments in chests located in Ancient Cities. Once they have all nine fragments, they will be able to craft the new disc. These fragments will be rare, making the new music disc the rarest one in the game.

1) New music disc '5'

New music disc 5 (Image via Mojang)

A new music disc called '5' has been added to the Minecraft snapshot 22w16b. This will be the rarest of all the music discs as it needs to be crafted with the help of disc fragments. Once players have found nine fragments, they can craft the disc.

The sounds on the disc are quite horrifying, where a player is heard running and fighting a beast that has loud and ghostly growls. While the disc has soothing music in the middle, the main chunk of the disc is filled with eerie and terrifying sounds.

