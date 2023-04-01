Top 5 common errors in Minecraft and how to fix them

Minecraft is one of the most widely played games in history. Despite being out for over a decade, Mojang Studios continues to release new content for the game in the form of mobs, blocks, biomes, mechanics, tools, weapons, food, and more.

However, for games played as much as Minecraft, technical errors are bound to pop up from time to time. In addition to having a single-player game mode, Minecraft also has multiplayer support, which effectively doubles the chances of players encountering an error while playing.

While errors can be annoying and time-consuming to deal with, players will be happy to know that most of them can be fixed quite easily. Let’s delve into the five most common errors in Minecraft and how players can solve them.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the opinions of the writer

Connection Refused and 4 other Minecraft errors you’re most likely to encounter

5) Outdated Client

The “Outdated Client” (or “Outdated Server”, in some cases) error is a multiplayer-based issue that appears when the game version of the server and the player’s copy of the game don’t match. This is understandable as Minecraft is constantly getting new updates in the form of snapshots, major updates, minor updates, pre-releases, and more.

If the error says “Outdated Server,” it means that the server that the player is trying to join is running an older version of Minecraft as compared to their game version. However, if the error says “Outdated Client,”, it is the player’s version that is outdated.

How to fix this error

To fix the “Outdated Client” or “Outdated Server” error, players need to change their game version depending on what the error is.

In case of an “Outdated Client” error, players need to change their game version to a more recent one. In case of an “Outdated Server" error, they need to change their game version to a previous one, which would enable them to join a server running an older version.

Both actions can be completed using the “Installations” tab in the Minecraft Launcher.

4) Connection Refused

One of the most common multiplayer errors in Minecraft is “Connection Refused,” which occurs when players are trying to join an online server, but no server associated with that address can be found.

The reason could be the IP address being entered incorrectly or the server being offline.

How to fix this error

The first thing to do when encountering this error is to check whether the server is online or not. This can be done using various websites on the internet that monitor Minecraft server activity, uptimes, and downtimes.

Any website will tell players whether the server is up and running or offline. If the server is online, players will need to check the IP address they’re entering again. IP addresses are long strings of numbers, so it's possible to be off by a digit or two. A server restart can help as well.

3) java.net.SocketException: Connection Reset

The “java.net.SocketException: Connection Reset” error is quite common since it largely depends on two reasons: server uptime and internet connection.

The error can occur if the connection between the client (the player) and the server is abruptly severed. This usually means that the server is undergoing a restart or that the player’s internet connection is down or slow.

How to fix this error

If the server is restarting, players can just wait and try to make sure it isn’t going offline for a long period of time. In the meantime, they should check their internet connection, as with many of the other errors mentioned on this list.

2) Failed To Login: Bad Login

The “Failed To Login: Bad Login” error appears when the server’s game version and the client’s version don’t match. However, it primarily occurs when a player tries to join a server too quickly after it has been restarted.

Internet connectivity can also have a huge impact on this issue. If a player’s connection times out before the server login process is complete, this error can occur.

How to fix this error

The solution to this error is quite simple. First, the player needs to check if the server is online or not. In addition to this, they’ll need to check their Minecraft version as well as the version the server is using.

Finally, players need to check their internet connection to see that it isn’t a hindrance as far as joining a server is concerned.

1) io.netty.handler.timeout.ReadTimeoutException: Internal Exception

This error arises due to the player’s game falling out of sync with a server they might be on or want to join. This is another instance where the player’s internet connection can have a significant impact on their connectivity. A slow internet connection will result in the game not getting server data fast enough, and therefore this error.

Another reason could be the player’s hardware, i.e., their computer not getting server data fast enough.

How to fix this error

To fix this error, players will need to check their internet connection to make sure they’re getting an adequate speed. The best fix, however, is related to bandwidth. Players will need to make sure that they close or terminate any programs that are not essential at the moment, as running them at the same time as Minecraft can cause bandwidth issues.

There are a ton of errors that keep popping up when players play Minecraft, regardless of the platform they play on. The errors mentioned above are just the tip of the iceberg since many errors aren’t that common and can be significantly more serious.

However, players must remember that every error has a solution. Many times, the solution can be just as simple as checking your internet connection, restarting the game, or re-joining a server.

