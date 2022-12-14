Top 5 coolest enchantments in Minecraft

Enchantments are special powerups in Minecraft that significantly enhance any gear players use. There are several enchantments that one can apply to tools, weapons, and armor.

However, not all enchantments are interesting enough. Most defensive enchantments are quite basic in terms of effects and will only protect players or reduce damage from various sources.

Listed below are some of the coolest enchantments in Minecraft. Some of them might not be the most useful, but they are still fun to use.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. There are many other enchantments in Minecraft that are interesting.

Ranking Flame, Channeling, and 3 other amazing enchantments in Minecraft

5) Loyalty

Loyalty is a trident-exclusive enchantment that can bring back a thrown trident in the game (Image via Mojang)

Tridents have many fascinating enchantments. One of them is called Loyalty, which has three different power levels.

Since tridents are throwable weapons, players must pick them up after every single throw. This exact issue is resolved by Loyalty, which automatically returns enchanted tridents to the thrower.

The only downside is that Loyalty is incompatible with Riptide enchantment.

4) Flame

Flame is a bow-exclusive enchantment that sets hostile mobs on fire when they are hit with an arrow in the game (Image via Mojang)

The Flame enchantment is ideal for attacking hostile mobs in Minecraft. It has one power level and can only be applied to a bow.

Whenever players shoot arrows from the enchanted bow, the arrows will be on fire and burn anyone who gets hit, inflicting extra damage. One can even use the burning arrows to light TNT and other ignitable blocks.

3) Riptide

Riptide allows players to propel themselves with the thrown trident in the game (Image via Mojang)

Riptide is another brilliant enchantment for tridents. It allows players to propel themselves with a thrown weapon whenever they are in contact with water. With much practice, this can also become a great way to travel long distances, especially when it is raining.

The enchantment has three power levels that increase the speed of the thrown weapon, thereby increasing the player's speed.

The only downside to Riptide is that it is incompatible with other trident-exclusive enchantments like Channeling and Loyalty.

2) Channeling

Channeling enchantment on tridents allows players to summon lightning strikes in the game (Image via Mojang)

Lightning strikes are quite rare in Minecraft since they only happen during thunderstorms. However, if players have a trident with the Channeling enchantment, they can summon lightning strikes at will during thunderstorms.

This is quite cool, as players can simply throw their tridents toward a horde of hostile mobs and damage them collectively with a lightning strike. It should be noted that this trick only works during thunderstorms, and lightning strikes cannot be summoned in all weather conditions.

The only downside to the Channeling enchantment is that it is incompatible with Riptide. It also only has one power level since lightning strike intensity cannot be increased.

1) Frost Walker

Frost Walker allows players to walk on water by actively freezing water blocks in the game (Image via Mojang)

Frost Walker is arguably the coolest enchantment in Minecraft. It has two power levels and can only be applied to boots.

Frost Walker is a rare enchantment since it can only be found as chest loot in jungle temples and strongholds or via fishing and trading with a librarian villager.

When applied, Frost Walker allows players to walk on water by actively freezing water blocks. However, one cannot stand still on the frozen blocks for too long as they eventually break. This enchantment is incompatible with Depth Strider.

