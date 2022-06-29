Top 5 crazy seed spawns in Minecraft 1.19 update

Minecraft 1.19 added several interesting features, such as mud blocks, mangrove swamps, ancient cities, allays, wardens, frogs, tadpoles, frogspawn, and frog lights. While players can keep their old worlds and move to newly-generated chunks to generate the new features, they can also start a new world to access all of the new features near spawn.
Due to the new seed parity between Java and Bedrock Editions, the terrain will be pretty identical for the two versions, but structure generation is still different. These seeds are for the Java Edition of Minecraft 1.19.
5 seeds for great starts in Minecraft 1.19
5) Plains spawn
The seed is: -6260321182232045020
- Village: 64, 32
- Village: 160, -480
- Pillager Outpost: 240, 80
- Buried Treasure: 169, 361
- Buried Treasure: 73, 377
This seed spawns players in a moderately-sized plains biome, with an equally moderately-sized ocean biome to the south. There is a massive jungle biome to the west and some of the game's colder biomes to the east. Past the ocean to the south are some snowy peaks players can get coal and emeralds from.
Players spawn right next to a village, with another to plains villages to the north and northwest, respectively. There is also a pillager outpost in the plains biome near spawn, with two buried treasures to the south. The ocean biome to the south also contains an ocean monument.
4) Treasure Trove
The seed is: 7411063419502095058
- Buried Treasure: -87, -135
- Buried Treasure: -183, -151
- Buried Treasure: -199, -119
- Buried Treasure: -567, -215
- Buried Treasure: 601, -103
- Buried Treasure: 217, -647
- Village: 224, 400
- Village: -368, 608
- Village: 48, 736
This seed spawns players on the edge of a river running between a plains biome and a forest, with a small jungle to the northwest and an ocean to the north, with five buried treasures quickly accessible to players. The plains biome extends to the south, and there are three villages within it, all within the first thousand blocks of spawn.
Between these buried treasures and villages, players should be able to jumpstart their survival world and launch into the mid and late games.
3) Narrow Ocean
The seed is: 5566383838204497148
- Village: 208, 176
- Village: -144, -544
- Pillager Outpost: 48, -672
- Buried Treasure: 185, -151
- Buried Treasure: 281, -119
- Buried Treasure: -7, -455
- Woodland Mansion: -712, 424
This seed spawns players in a small jungle biome, with a thin ocean to the north and a large old growth birch forest to the south. There is a thin band of taiga separating portions of the forest from the birch forest, and there is a dark oak forest to the southwest.
This dark oak forest contains a woodland mansion. There are a few buried treasures to the north of spawn and a village on the other side of this narrow ocean. Also, there is another village in one of the small bubbles of taiga to the southeast of spawn. These structures should give players enough loot to take on the woodland mansion and kickstart their survival world.
2) Snowy Peaks coast
The seed is: -8880236587953628513
- Village: -368, 16
- Village: 384, -464
- Village: -480, -480
- Basement Igloo: -392, 152
- Ancient City: -200, 232
- Ancient City: -376, 776
- Ancient City: -632, 824
- Pillager Outpost: 160, -160
- Buried Treasure: 473, -423
This seed spawns players in a truly massive plains biome, with a large snowy peaks biome to the south of spawn, extending to the southwest. Players also spawn on the coast of an ocean biome full of more than five ocean monuments.
There are villages to the west, northwest, and northeast of spawn, though players must get past a pillager outpost to reach the village to the northeast. Also, there is an igloo with a basement straight west of spawn, meaning players can get quick access to some cheap trades, which should make beating the game and looting the nearby ancient city quite easy.
1) Meadow Spawn
The seed is: 472942227089157684
- Buried Treasure: 473, -263
- Buried Treasure: 409, -343
- Village: 160, -320
- Pillager Outpost: -448, 48
- Village: -432, 240
- Woodland Mansion: 456, 584
- Ancient City: 152, 408
- Ancient City: 24, 904
- Ancient City: -648, 888
This seed spawns players on the border of a plains biome and a forest biome, with a dark oak forest to the southeast. There is a small ocean biome to the northeast of spawn at which players can find two shipwrecks and two buried treasures.
The dark oak forest contains a woodland mansion, which can get players some good loot. There is even a pillager outpost to the west of spawn, with villages to the west and north of spawn, all contained in the large plains biome that players spawn in. Also, there are several ancient cities close to spawn that players can loot after preparing using these many structures.
Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.