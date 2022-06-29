Top 5 crazy seed spawns in Minecraft 1.19 update

Minecraft 1.19 added several interesting features, such as mud blocks, mangrove swamps, ancient cities, allays, wardens, frogs, tadpoles, frogspawn, and frog lights. While players can keep their old worlds and move to newly-generated chunks to generate the new features, they can also start a new world to access all of the new features near spawn.

Due to the new seed parity between Java and Bedrock Editions, the terrain will be pretty identical for the two versions, but structure generation is still different. These seeds are for the Java Edition of Minecraft 1.19.

5 seeds for great starts in Minecraft 1.19

5) Plains spawn

The village found near spawn (Image via Minecraft)

The seed is: -6260321182232045020

Village: 64, 32

Village: 160, -480

Pillager Outpost: 240, 80

Buried Treasure: 169, 361

Buried Treasure: 73, 377

This seed spawns players in a moderately-sized plains biome, with an equally moderately-sized ocean biome to the south. There is a massive jungle biome to the west and some of the game's colder biomes to the east. Past the ocean to the south are some snowy peaks players can get coal and emeralds from.

Players spawn right next to a village, with another to plains villages to the north and northwest, respectively. There is also a pillager outpost in the plains biome near spawn, with two buried treasures to the south. The ocean biome to the south also contains an ocean monument.

4) Treasure Trove

The cliff side village found near spawn (Image via Minecraft)

The seed is: 7411063419502095058

Buried Treasure: -87, -135

Buried Treasure: -183, -151

Buried Treasure: -199, -119

Buried Treasure: -567, -215

Buried Treasure: 601, -103

Buried Treasure: 217, -647

Village: 224, 400

Village: -368, 608

Village: 48, 736

This seed spawns players on the edge of a river running between a plains biome and a forest, with a small jungle to the northwest and an ocean to the north, with five buried treasures quickly accessible to players. The plains biome extends to the south, and there are three villages within it, all within the first thousand blocks of spawn.

Between these buried treasures and villages, players should be able to jumpstart their survival world and launch into the mid and late games.

3) Narrow Ocean

The woodland mansion relatively close to spawn (Image via Minecraft)

The seed is: 5566383838204497148

Village: 208, 176

Village: -144, -544

Pillager Outpost: 48, -672

Buried Treasure: 185, -151

Buried Treasure: 281, -119

Buried Treasure: -7, -455

Woodland Mansion: -712, 424

This seed spawns players in a small jungle biome, with a thin ocean to the north and a large old growth birch forest to the south. There is a thin band of taiga separating portions of the forest from the birch forest, and there is a dark oak forest to the southwest.

This dark oak forest contains a woodland mansion. There are a few buried treasures to the north of spawn and a village on the other side of this narrow ocean. Also, there is another village in one of the small bubbles of taiga to the southeast of spawn. These structures should give players enough loot to take on the woodland mansion and kickstart their survival world.

2) Snowy Peaks coast

The frozen peaks players can see at spawn (Image via Minecraft)

The seed is: -8880236587953628513

Village: -368, 16

Village: 384, -464

Village: -480, -480

Basement Igloo: -392, 152

Ancient City: -200, 232

Ancient City: -376, 776

Ancient City: -632, 824

Pillager Outpost: 160, -160

Buried Treasure: 473, -423

This seed spawns players in a truly massive plains biome, with a large snowy peaks biome to the south of spawn, extending to the southwest. Players also spawn on the coast of an ocean biome full of more than five ocean monuments.

There are villages to the west, northwest, and northeast of spawn, though players must get past a pillager outpost to reach the village to the northeast. Also, there is an igloo with a basement straight west of spawn, meaning players can get quick access to some cheap trades, which should make beating the game and looting the nearby ancient city quite easy.

1) Meadow Spawn

The pillager outpost found to the west of spawn (Image via Minecraft)

The seed is: 472942227089157684

Buried Treasure: 473, -263

Buried Treasure: 409, -343

Village: 160, -320

Pillager Outpost: -448, 48

Village: -432, 240

Woodland Mansion: 456, 584

Ancient City: 152, 408

Ancient City: 24, 904

Ancient City: -648, 888

This seed spawns players on the border of a plains biome and a forest biome, with a dark oak forest to the southeast. There is a small ocean biome to the northeast of spawn at which players can find two shipwrecks and two buried treasures.

The dark oak forest contains a woodland mansion, which can get players some good loot. There is even a pillager outpost to the west of spawn, with villages to the west and north of spawn, all contained in the large plains biome that players spawn in. Also, there are several ancient cities close to spawn that players can loot after preparing using these many structures.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far