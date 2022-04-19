Top 5 designs of cobblestone generators in Minecraft

A cobblestone generator, a popular creation for Minecraft players, especially those who play a lot of Skyblock, is a simple and efficient way to create cobblestone without mining stone blocks.

At its roots, cobblestone generators in Minecraft work based on a simple premise. A cobblestone block is created by combining running water and causing it to collide with a block of lava.

Since the water and lava are at the same elevation, the lava isn't converted into obsidian. Players can continuously mine the created cobblestone and watch as the water and lava create another block. Since the water and lava won't dissipate on their own, these creations are an easy source of infinite cobblestone.

Best cobblestone generator designs worth trying in Minecraft

5) Standard Cobblestone Generator

Sometimes, the old ways are best (Image via Mojang)

For newer Minecraft players or those who aren't familiar with creating cobblestone generators, it doesn't hurt to start small and simple.

A basic cobblestone generator's design resembles a T shape with the lava and water placed at opposite ends of the top of the T. Players can then hop down into the empty part of the shape and mine the cobblestone at their leisure.

This doesn't create a vast number of cobblestone blocks, and players must mine each block independently. Still, it's a great starting place when new or inexperienced Minecraft players create their first cobblestone generator. Once players are comfortable with this baseline design, they can move along to the more complex versions.

4) Double Generator

This design doubles the output of a standard generator (Image via PiRounded/Reddit)

Once Minecraft players are more comfortable with standard cobblestone generator designs, they may want to move to this design.

Players carve out a small 3x3 square, leaving a block in the center to control the lava and water flow. They can then place their water and lava at opposite corners of the square. With this design, the two fluids should intersect at two points of the generator. Doing so should create two blocks of cobblestone, which easily doubles the output of standard generators.

However, Minecraft players may want to be careful mining the cobblestone with this build, as a cobblestone block can occasionally fall into the lava if players aren't close enough to it when it is mined.

3) 4 Cobblestone Generator

This design uses flowing water to create cobblestone on multiple sides of lava (Image via STRATEGO_999/Reddit)

For Minecraft players who want to get a little creative and increase their cobblestone output, this design is an excellent one to try.

The premise of this design involves creating multiple channels for water to flow through into a lava block on all sides. To ensure the water runs far enough, players must create a platform above the base platform and allow the water to run down into the channels.

This can be achieved with as little as one water bucket, depending on how the upper platform is built. Water runs down from the top platform, lands in the small channels, then runs into the center lava block, creating four separate cobblestone blocks. Minecraft players are then free to mine the cobblestone at their convenience.

2) Cobblestone Generator 2.0

A design utilizing height to create additional cobblestone blocks (Image via Deltarionien/Reddit)

Similar to the 4 cobblestone design, this Minecraft build utilizes top-down running water and block height to create multiple cobblestone blocks atop each other.

Once again, an upper platform is placed with a slab in its bottom center. Instead of being placed in channels, running water is allowed to run down underneath the build into a reservoir or pool below. Then, at the center of the base platform, players can place a lava bucket on the slab at the bottom of the upper platform.

This allows the lava to avoid flowing into the corners of the platform, and the lava will instead spread into the columns of running water. Since the lava is higher up than it would normally be, multiple parts of the lava make contact with the water, creating multiple cobblestone blocks on top of each other.

1) 100% Efficiency Cobblestone Generator

This design begins with creating four cobblestone blocks but can be expanded to make many more (Image via Aiyoki/Minecraft Forum)

Utilizing a little redstone machinery, this design is a perfect build intended for maximum efficiency. Although it only generates four cobblestone blocks at a time, it's capable of being increased in size to improve productivity if a Minecraft player so chooses. However, this can be a tricky endeavor.

A lever allows the generator to deactivate when not in use, and players don't even need to move from one spot to collect all of their cobblestone. Furthermore, the design prevents cobblestone from falling into lava at any point, ensuring Minecraft players can mine safely. It may not create as much cobblestone as some generators, but it makes sure that players can create and mine cobblestone as quickly and efficiently as possible.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

