Top 5 easiest Nether mobs to kill in Minecraft

Nether mobs in Minecraft are known for being notoriously difficult to kill, but that isn’t always the case.

Even with the 1.16 Minecraft Nether update, there are a very limited number of Nether specific mobs within the game. Plus, many of them are hostile or neutral, which makes them more likely to attack players in general.

Minecraft players find not all Nether mobs pose a significant challenge

Since these mobs are mostly so difficult to kill, it only makes sense that some Nether mobs are much easier to kill than others. Minecraft players have likely found that the following mobs have died in combat quicker than other mobs from the Nether:

5) Ghast

A ghast floating by (Image via Minecraft)

Ghasts can be quite hard to kill overall, but with the right strategy, they can die fairly quickly. There are a few different ways gamers can effectively fight ghasts.

With only five hearts, ghasts are weak in health compared to most mobs. This means that with most weapons, they can die after just a hit or two.

Although these mobs shoot deadly and dangerous fireballs, players can avoid too much damage if they act fast.

4) Enderman

Endermen in their warped forest habitat (Image via Reddit)

Endermen are found in the warped forest biome of the Nether. They are also the only mobs that spawn in all three dimensions of Minecraft, so gamers will likely find themselves killing endermen quite often.

Because they are so common, endermen are a bit easier to deal with, given the amount of interactions players will likely have with the mobs. Even though these mobs are strong and scary, there are multiple effective methods to killing an enderman safely.

Plus, an enderman is a neutral mob, so fighting them is optional in most scenarios.

3) Skeleton

A skeleton in a soul sand valley (Image via The Gamer)

Found in the soul sand valley biome of the Nether, skeletons are annoying to fight but overall not too difficult to kill - with the right equipment, that is.

The best way to fight against Minecraft skeletons is with a shield. This is especially true when in the Nether because of the soul sand that will deter players’ walking speed.

Gamers can get plenty of practice fighting against skeletons in the overworld as they spawn in abundance during nighttime. Since skeletons are such a common mob, they become less difficult to deal with over time.

2) Piglins

A piglin in a nether wastes biome (Image via Minecraft)

Piglins are neutral Nether mobs. Players can avoid having to kill piglins by trading gold with them, or by wearing gold armor to blend in amongst them.

When gamers do need to kill the mobs, however, it isn’t too difficult. They only have 10 hearts, just like most overworld nighttime mobs.

Piglins will fight with either a sword or a crossbow, so armed with a shield and a proper weapon, any gamer can take down a piglin.

1) Strider

A strider riding another (Image via Minecraft)

The strider is a passive Nether mob, which means they will not provoke a fight nor attack a player when hit. Because of this, they are inherently the easiest to kill of all Minecraft mobs within the Nether.

The main reason to kill a strider would be for the chance that it will drop a saddle. The strider must of course be wearing a saddle first, and most of the time, they do not spawn wearing one.

So, there aren’t many cases in which players would be killing striders in the first place. Regardless, they remain the easiest Nether mobs to kill.

