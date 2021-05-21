Top 5 easiest-to-build Redstone houses for beginners in Minecraft

Every Minecraft player has an opinion on Redstone; most either love it or hate it. Experienced Minecraft players love it because it aids their gameplay, while newer players fear and dislike it because they often don't understand how to use it.

Regardless of the player's opinions, everyone will admit that Redstone houses look cool. Who doesn't want a house with hidden automatic doors and lights? Redstone looks great, and it's a blast to mess around with, once players understand the mechanics that is.

So how do players create a Redstone house in Minecraft? This guide will go over five different Redstone house ideas for new players.

5 Different Redstone house ideas in Minecraft

#1 - Blue and Orange fire switch

Who doesn't want a color-changing fireplace in their Minecraft house? With the addition of soul fire in the 1.16 update, players have learned how to create a color-changing fireplace.

The build is relatively simple. The player will need sticky pistons, soul sand, netherrack, flint and steel, Redstone, a dispenser, and two levers.

Players should follow the video above for instructions. The netherrack and soul and should be diagonal to each other and attached to the sticky pistons. Players should then put a dispenser with a flint and steel above the netherrack and soul sand blocks.

They should then attach Redstone to the dispenser, sticky piston, and levers on the outside of the fireplace. These levers will let players control which color the fire turns to.

#2 - Redstone Door

Redstone doors are some of the most satisfying contraptions in Minecraft. These doors work by attaching blocks to sticky pistons and using levers to open and close the door.

The simplest way to do this is to attach any two blocks to two sticky pistons. Players should then connect these pistons to a lever or some sort of switch on both the entrance and the exit using Redstone.

Then players should be able to easily open and close the Redstone doors. Follow the video above for further instructions.

#3 - Night or Day Clock

Regular Minecraft clocks can be expensive and take up precious inventory space. This is why a Redstone, daylight sensor clock can seem so appealing. There are many different designs for daylight sensor clocks, such as a sun and moon design or a line that represents each hour.

These clocks sound complex, but they're quite easy to complete. All players will need is a daylight sensor, Redstone, Redstone repeaters, and Redstone lights. (Players can also add note blocks to signify each hour change.)

The best way to do this is to attach the daylight sensor to a line of Redstone and attach Redstone repeaters to the Redstone and the Redstone lights. Once this is done the daylight sensor should sense the amount of light and conduct certain Redstone lights to represent this.

Players should follow the video above and enjoy their new fancy Minecraft clock!

#4 - Pop-up enchantment room

Every Minecraft player wants an enchanting room in their house, but no player wants it to block their precious enchanting table. This is where the pop-up enchantment room idea comes into play.

Players can create a contraption that showcases the enchantment table until the player walks towards it, then a row of bookshelves will pop up all around the enchantment table.

The design for this is relatively simple, the player must dig 2 blocks down all around the enchantment table. Then place sticky pistons facing up all around the enchantment table (one block away each.)

Players should then place Redstone repeaters facing each sticky piston, making sure to only put one repeater per piston. Then connect all the repeaters with Redstone. Cover the sticky pistons with bookshelves, and cover the rest up with wooden planks. Attach a lever to the Redstone in front of the enchantment table.

Minecraft players will now have their own Redstone enchantment room. Players should follow the video above if they get confused.

#5 - Secret Basement

Secret basements and entrances are a staple in Redstone houses in Minecraft, and most redstone houses make sure to include at least one secret door.

Making a secret basement entrance can vary in difficulty, so this Minecraft tutorial will be relatively simple. Players will need to set up a two-by-two sticky piston with sticky side-facing sideways. Then place two more sticky pistons connected to the bottom two sticky pistons facing up. Then place two wooden planks on top of them.

Players should then connect a Redstone repeater to one of the sides of the sticky pistons facing up, and then connect the entire contraption with Redstone.

Next to the Redstone repeater, players should place a hopper connecting to a chest. On top of the hopper, players should place a minecart with a hopper in it, and block it off so it doesn't roll in any direction. This will be the opening mechanism.

Players should then connect Redstone repeaters and Redstone to the chest and connect it with a Redstone torch that connects to the other side of the Redstone. Then cover up the contraption and see if it works.

If players get confused, they should follow the video above.

