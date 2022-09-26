Top 5 easiest ways to increase XP levels in Minecraft

XP or Experience in Minecraft is a gameplay mechanic that players can obtain and use in different ways. Performing certain activities drops XP orbs that players absorb in order to increase their XP levels. With this, players can perform other activities such as enchanting items, changing item names, and more.

When it comes to obtaining XP orbs and increasing one's levels, there are a few activities that give more XP than others. As players progress further into the game, they will require more XP since enchantment and naming costs rise as well. Here are a few of the easiest ways to increase XP levels in Minecraft.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. There are several other ways to obtain XP orbs and increase levels.

5 easiest ways to increasing XP levels in Minecraft

5) Bottle O' Enchanting

Bottle O' Enchanting can simply be thrown to obtain XP points in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

When it comes to easily increasing XP points, Bottle O' Enchanting is arguably the best item to use. These are uncommon chest loot items that are generally found in Pillager Outpost chests. When players have this item, they can simply use it by throwing it on the ground.

As soon as the bottle cracks, it will drop a few XP orbs that players can pick up. This is arguably the easiest way to increase XP levels in the game, although it's not very reliable.

4) Spawner XP farm

Dungeons can be converted into XP farms in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Although spawner XP farms are considered to be the best way to increase XP levels, they are kept low in this list simply because they are difficult to build for new players. In Minecraft's underground world, players may encounter certain spawner blocks that are able to constantly spawn hostile mobs.

If players are capable enough, they can create a farm around it to strategically trap hostile mobs and kill them without the mobs being able to fight back. Not only will players obtain large amounts of XP points, but they will also obtain mob loot items.

3) Mining Nether Quartz Ore

Nether Quartz Ore can be a great source of XP for new Minecraft players (Image via Mojang)

When new players enter the Nether realm for the first time, they will get to see brand new types of blocks. One of the best blocks to mine in this hellish realm is Nether Quartz Ore, which is a distinct red-colored block with white lines in it. These are great sources of XP for new players since they easily increase XP levels when mined.

On that note, players should be cautious while mining due to the irregular terrain of the Nether realm.

2) Trading with villagers

Professional villagers can give great items for emeralds in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

One of the most peaceful and easy ways to increase one's XP levels is by trading items with villagers. These are passive mobs that live in villages and generally have different professions and trades.

While one or two trades will not affect the player's XP level much, if they have stacks of useless items that they want to discard, they can trade them with villages in one go to significantly increase their XP levels.

1) Killing regular hostile mobs

Killing hostile mobs is the most common method to get XP points in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft features many hostile mobs that commonly spawn in low-light areas. Due to their availability and the amount of XP orbs they drop, hostile mobs are considered to be one of the easiest ways to increase XP levels in-game.

Although players should be careful not to fight large groups of hostile mobs at once since they can die, they must never run away from a fight as it's the best way to get XP orbs. This method is most effective if players are just starting out in a world and trying to get as many XP levels as possible early on.

