Top 5 facts a beginner should know before playing Minecraft

Minecraft is not a terribly difficult game to play. Yes, some of its aspects require gaming skills and knowledge. However, there are a lot of things that even the most novice player will be able to do with ease since mining, crafting, and building aren't too difficult to master.

However, there are some things that to-be Minecraft players probably need to know. Veterans probably forget, but there was a time when they didn't know that Wither Skeletons added a status effect or that the Elder Guardian gave mining fatigue.

Here are five things that new players need to know before they drop into a new Minecraft world.

Read this list before playing Minecraft for first time

5) Exiting the End

Making it to the End is exciting, especially the first time gamers do so. It marks the "end" of the game, so to speak, so it's a testament to how far these crafters have come. Finding the stronghold and filling it with eyes of Ender is so much fun, especially when that dark portal opens.

However, newer players may not realize this, but entering the End is a one-way ticket for the most part. Unless they manage to defeat the Ender Dragon, there is no exit other than death. Anything they have in their inventory has a good chance of being lost forever.

Minecraft players should know that they can't leave without winning, so they shouldn't enter until they're prepared to fight to the death.

4) Water removes fall damage

New players are not going to be able to perform the MLG water bucket trick. Even Minecraft gamers who have been playing for a while struggle with that. However, what new players do need to know is that water removes fall damage. Getting up somewhere high can lead to problems in getting down. Luckily, it's always safe to drop into water of any depth (even one block) from any height.

Players could jump from the build limit and fall all the way to bedrock, but if they land in water, they won't lose a heart of health.

3) Sleeping in the Nether

Hostile mobs spawn at night, which is why it's generally a good idea to go to sleep when the light dies. In the Nether, the mobs are much stronger and more dangerous. Visiting the Nether carries an inherent and massive risk of death.

The mobs that spawn there can't be avoided. Moreover, Minecraft players cannot sleep in the Nether to get to day when hostile mobs are less common. This is because there is no time in the Nether. Sleeping in the Nether will blow up the bed and can kill any unsuspecting crafter that doesn't know they can't sleep in any dimension except for the Overworld.

2) Armor is very important

Armor helps protect players (Image via Mojang)

Armor might not seem like a huge difference maker, but it is. Many players might assume that they can go without armor, especially if they have good weapons to fight whatever they're looking for. However, this is not always the case.

Even just a set of iron armor can make a difference. Things that would ordinarily kill will not do so with the right armor. Furthermore, armor can be made nearly impenetrable with Netherite and enchantments, but even a basic set is helpful.

1) Carry food everywhere

Unless the difficulty is set to Peaceful, food is essential for survival. Hunger goes down quickly, especially if gamers are running and jumping. This is the fastest way to move, but it depletes hunger fast.

Without full hunger, health won't respawn, and eventually, players will begin starving and be unable to sprint. This is why carrying Minecraft food everywhere is something all crafters need to do.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

