Top 5 features and changes in Minecraft snapshot 22w46a

On November 16, Mojang released Minecraft snapshot 22w46a with loads of feature changes and additions. The 22w46a snapshot is essentially for the 1.19.3 update but also has features that will be released in the 1.20 update. Mojang constantly releases these snapshots to test all the new tweaks and features, making sure that they work in harmony.

This particular snapshot is quite interesting as it brings several new features and important changes to the game. It shows how hard Mojang is working on the upcoming updates to the sandbox title. Apart from all the technical updates that are always important for the game's smoothness, these new features are worth checking out.

5 great features and changes in Minecraft snapshot 22w46a

5) Changes in mob spawning in Nether

Enderman, Skeleton, and Wither Skeleton will only spawn if the light level is 7 or above in the Nether (Image via Sportskeeda)

Several mobs spawn at different light levels in the Nether realm. With this new Minecraft snapshot 22w46a, Enderman, Skeletons, and Wither Skeletons will only spawn in the Nether if the light level is 7 or below.

Previously, they could spawn in the hellish realm even if the light level was 11. This has been particularly brought down to alter certain portal-based mob farms. However, this change is not permanent, as Mojang is open to feedback from the community.

4) Bamboo blocks re-texturing

Bamboo textures have been slightly changed in the snapshot (Image via YouTube/wattles)

The developers brought this minor change to the brand-new bamboo blocks, which Mojang will release with the 1.20 update. The top textures of bamboo blocks and stripped bamboo have been changed in Minecraft snapshot 22w46a.

Additionally, bamboo plank textures have changed slightly to match them with other plank variants. These smaller changes result in massive visual changes when players build with these blocks.

3) Chiseled bookshelf improvements

Players can take out any individual book from a chiseled bookshelf in the game (Image via Mojang)

Chiseled bookshelves are one of the most fascinating new blocks that will officially be added with the 1.20 update. In Minecraft snapshot 22w46a, books can be taken out from individual slots in chiseled bookshelves. Previously, players could only take out the books in a particular order.

Gamers can take out books from any slot by aiming at the slot with the crosshair and right-clicking on the block. This will allow players to keep books in whichever pattern they want.

2) Piglin mob head

Piglins now drop their heads when killed by a charged Creeper explosion (Image via Mojang)

No new mob head has been added to the game ever since the 1.9 update, but Mojang has finally added a new Piglin head with Minecraft snapshot 22w46a. Players can only get Piglin heads if a charged creeper explodes and kills a Piglin.

Though this is a tricky and difficult method of getting the head, it will give players a new challenge when it officially comes out. Piglin heads can be worn and placed anywhere. When players move while wearing a Piglin head, their ears will also flap.

1) Mob heads on note blocks

Note blocks will create ambient mob sound if a mob head is on it (Image via YouTube/wattles)

This feature is arguably the best in Minecraft snapshot 22w46a. Mojang has added new kinds of sounds to the note block. Whenever a player places a mob head onto the note block and plays it, the block will play an ambient sound of that mob.

This is a brilliant feature, as players can create unique horror maps where these note blocks can be used. Moreover, they can even prank their friends on multiplayer servers by playing mob head note blocks through redstone contraptions.

