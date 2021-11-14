Top 5 free maps for Minecraft Bedrock (2021) 

Minecraft stands as one of the greatest and most popular videogames ever created. Since its release in 2010, Minecraft has sold more than 60 million copies across all platforms, making it the best-selling game in history.

Bedrock Edition is a version of Minecraft that spans over different platforms including PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile. This edition largely remains the same as Java Edition, while having a few differences from it, like achievements and the appearances of some items, and even exclusive maps.

Minecraft Bedrock Edition: 5 best maps that are free-to-play in 2021

5) FNAF Flashback

The characters of FNAF depicted in Minecraft (Image via Pinterest)

This map is based on the popular and classic horror video game series, Five Nights at Freddy’s. The player starts off as a security guard at a store where four animatronics come alive at night and try to hunt him down.

Players must observe CCTV cameras set up across the building to prevent them from harming him and escaping

Download the map here.

4) Gray Sky

This map is made by a Russian map creator named TheGreatBird. It puts the player in the shoes of a child who is trying to find his parents. However, some mysterious events force the player to embark on a perilous journey, facing monsters, traps and puzzles alike,

Download the map here.

3) TNT Run

A glimpse of the tnt run map (Image via Preston on YouTube)

This is a parkour map exclusive to Bedrock Edition. Players have to be constantly on the move as the ground tends to fall beneath them if they remain stationary for too long. This map closely resembles the popular game, “The floor is lava”.

2) ASLEEP

The "Asleep" map takes players on a journey (Image via MC-PC)

This is one of the most popular maps around and is constantly updated because of its success. It is based on showing the player what happens when they fall asleep. Focusing on dreams and nightmares, it takes the player through a mind-bending journey full of fascinating sights and dangerous mobs.

Download the map here.

1) Game of Portals

A still from the game of portals map (Image via Minecraft)

This map has a futuristic setting and takes the player on a journey through an interdimensional portal. From there on, Minecraft enthusiasts are left to discover new areas.

It spawns the player on a ship and instructs them that their mission is to collect resources to access the map's subsequent levels.

Download the map here.

The aforementioned maps offer Minecraft: Bedrock Edition players renewed content and a chance to go on interesting adventures. They can be downloaded and played at no additional cost. Coupled with that, these maps support multiplayer as well.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

