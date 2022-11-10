Top 5 fun things to do with friends in Minecraft

Minecraft offers both single-player and multiplayer options. Though most gamers explore the game's world and complete its questline solo, playing with friends is much more interesting. Users can either jump into massive multiplayer public servers and enjoy the title with other gamers or create a private server through realms to get a similar result.

Of course, vanilla questlines and exploration are not the only things that Minecraft gamers can do when playing the title with others. There are a lot of activities that they can individuals can participate in and spend hours on. The sandbox title is much more fun when it is played with others. With that said, here are a few things to do while playing with friends.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. There are numerous other activities worth checking out.

5 amazing Minecraft activities to engage in with friends, ranked

5) Playing the regular st`oryline

Players can defeat the Ender Dragon with their friends in the game (Image via Mojang)

One of the most basic ways to play multiplayer Minecraft is by teaming up with a friend and completing the main storyline. When people spawn in a new world, they are completely alone in their adventure. This can be quite boring at times, like mining for ores, defeating tough, hostile mobs, etc.

Hence, gamers can team up on a multiplayer server and try to defeat the title together. This can be much more fun compared to playing alone in the vast sandbox world.

4) Building massive structures

Castle is the most common idea for a mega build in the game (Image via Reddit/u/Mosh07)

Creating a massive structure in Minecraft since it requires tons of resources and time. Though many players build these behemoths alone, they can be extremely fun to construct with a group of friends. Building huge buildings with several people will save a lot of time as well. Additionally, new ideas can come from different members of the group, which can ensure the structure turns out as impressive as possible.

3) SMP server

A large group of friends can create an SMP server in the game (Image via Comicsurvival.com)

If a large group of friends wants to play together in a single world and create factions or fictional lore, an SMP-style server is perfect for it. They can become different characters on the server and create new kinds of stories and immerse themselves in the world of the server. This is one of the best ways to play Minecraft for large groups.

2) Parkour run

Parkour is a fun activity to do with friends in the game (Image via Mojang)

Parkour runs are some of the most popular activities on public Minecraft servers. The aim in these maps is to complete a set of courses by jumping and sprinting through weirdly placed blocks. Though this is fun even without any friends, it gets a lot more competitive when they're around. Gamers can go head-to-head on a parkour run and challenge each other to complete the course as fast as possible.

1) PvP duels

PvP battles are the best activity to indulge in with friends (Image via Mojang)

PvP is arguably the most fun activity that two or more friends can indulge in. Minecraft players can join any public server and partake in this experience or even duel with others in their own private worlds and servers. In duels, the most basic sense, two or more gamers fight against each other till one of them dies.

PvP duels is among the most famous game modes on servers like Hypixel, ManaCube, Complex Gaming, etc. Since gamers only get to fight against A.I. entities when playing the title alone, it is much more fun and challenging.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

Poll : 0 votes