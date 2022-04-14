10 best Minecraft SMP servers in 2022

Minecraft's Survival Mode is fun on its own, but it's even better with more players involved, which is exactly why SMP servers are going strong in 2022.

SMP or Survival Multiplayer servers are exactly as the title implies: They allow players to group up and enjoy survival gameplay together. However, not every server is equal in how they run their server.

Many servers have differing rules and plugins to make them unique, and each one has something different to offer despite survival multiplayer being relatively straightforward. With 2022 rolling on, there are a number of awesome SMP servers for players to try if they haven't done so already.

Minecraft: Great SMP servers to play on in 2022

10) CosmicSurvival Earth SMP

CosmicSurvival has recreated a great representation of our own world (Image via Cosmicsurvival.com)

For Minecraft players who want an interesting map to play on as far as a server goes, CosmicSurvival's Earth SMP is an excellent pick. The developers at the SMP server have recreated the face of the Earth in a very impressive fashion.

Players can stake their claim on the face of the planet and build to their heart's content. Although the player cap maxes out at 1,000 players, it's already staggering what the active playerbase has accomplished.

Hop in and start building, there's plenty of land left on multiple continents for players to build whatever they please.

9) Tulip Survival SMP

A player's base in Tulip SMP (Image via SoL_Mystic/Youtube)

A straightforward SMP server with some perks for willing Minecraft players, Tulip SMP is a US-based server that sports constant uptime and a committed community.

The player cap is at roughly 500 players, and hundreds of players tend to be online on average during normal hours, ensuring players always have new people to meet and play alongside. The server sports quality plugins, great connectivity server-side, and reliable and fair rules.

Players who are especially committed can head to the server's web store and purchase items such as additional claim blocks, commands, perks, tools, ranks, and loot crate keys, among other things. They aren't required, but they help the server stay upright.

8) Melon SMP

Melon SMP hosts plenty of entertaining events (Image via Fr3shlol/Youtube)

MelonSMP is a Minecraft server that hosts various different survival worlds named after different fruits, including apples, pears, and watermelons. The server also retains a mango-named Earth SMP server for players who want a real-world map to enjoy themselves in.

The plugins are straightforward for an SMP server, and players can purchase ranks that give them special perks or priority in connection queues when player congestion is particularly high.

The server sports a high player count and an even more active Discord community, and it makes for a great starting place for players curious about SMP servers in Minecraft.

7) FadeCloud

FadeCloud's server hosts many different game modes including SMP (Image via FadeCloud Network)

An established Minecraft server sporting several years of operation under its belt, FadeCloud is an excellent one-stop server for SMP but also other game modes like Skyblock or Prison. There's even an Earth SMP to meet that particular demand as well.

With understandable rules and a very active and supportive development team and staff, multiple events often take place throughout the yearly calendar. The server also retains a voting system that allows the playerbase to have a voice in future implementations for the server.

6) MineSuperior

MineSuperior boasts a great community and consistent dev updates (Image via MineSuperior/Twitter)

Encompassing SMP gameplay alongside Factions PvP, Towny, and much more, MineSuperior provides just about everything a Minecraft player might want. The development team remains very active and keeps players in the loop as often as possible with information on revisions and server goings-on.

Featuring a forum, a member lookup, an in-game shop, and a voting system, MineSuperior meets all the demands of an SMP player and more. No Minecraft server is perfect, but MineSuperior is a fine example of what SMP aspires to be, and it's nice to occasionally hop over to PvP or Towny play when things get played out.

5) LemonCloud

LemonCloud features a space-themed Skyblock server for a change of pace (Image via LemonCloud/Twitter)

A thriving Minecraft server with an engaged and friendly community, LemonCloud features many different game modes, including SMP. Moderators often hold different events, including the ever-popular build competitions where server members build their best thematic creations to win a chance at notoriety and bragging rights.

The server does its utmost to keep itself running concurrently with the latest versions of Minecraft, and it has excellent uptime. It's even possible to jump to the server's main site and use its seed maps to view the game worlds players find themselves in.

4) ManaCube

ManaCube has lasted a considerably long time among servers (Image via HyDr0KT/Youtube)

One of the longest-running servers Minecraft players can still enjoy, ManaCube possesses SMP gameplay alongside many other in-depth game modes. Players can battle custom-made monsters and complete tons of quests and achievements.

It's even possible to carry out jobs, and players are always welcome to collect resources throughout the SMP map's islands. There are even daily boss battles for players who need a little more action to break up their building and crafting.

3) Survive With Us

Survive With Us SMP's spawn area (Image via SurviveWith.us)

A near-vanilla Minecraft survival experience, Survive With Us is a brand new server with plenty of space left to develop. Players are given a random teleportation command to scope out their ideal building location, and the server also allows players to keep their inventory upon death.

It features custom plugins and the server is still very much growing, so players should dive in and enjoy it so they can stake their claim early. Who knows how well this server will develop in a few years?

2) OPBlocks

OPBlocks possesses a candy-themed motif for its various gameplay servers (Image via OPBlocks/Twitter)

A candy-themed Minecraft server with a max player count numbering in the thousands, OPBlocks' SMP is one of the most populated players can find today. Hundreds of players flock to the server at any given time and it features a flourishing Discord community.

For players who want a very in-depth, non-vanilla SMP experience, OPBlocks can be a lot of fun. Its learning curve is slight, and the community is large and willing to accept new players all the time. It doesn't reinvent the wheel, but OPBlocks has sported this high popularity for quite some time, and there's a reason for that.

1) Complex Gaming

Complex is well-known for its Pixelmon server but also provides SMP fun (Image via Complex Gaming)

A Minecraft megaserver attempting to meet many players' needs, Complex Gaming wears many hats and provides SMP gameplay as well. It even retains a vanilla-styled SMP server specifically for Minecraft players who don't want a large dearth of plugins and custom content to pull away from the traditional Minecraft experience.

There are some quality-of-life improvements to ensure that things run smoothly, but otherwise, the vanilla SMP server is a great place to start. With an active community and a committed staff, Complex Gaming can become a player's new multiplayer home for a good long time.

