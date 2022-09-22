Top 5 interesting facts about parrots in Minecraft

Parrots are one of the most overlooked mobs in Minecraft. They only spawn in the jungle, which doesn't help matters. They also aren't highly sought after for their loot since they only drop feathers, which aren't all that valuable. Many players often forget that parrots are even a part of the game.

However, parrots are a pretty interesting mob. They're one of the few that can be tamed and one of the few that will be obedient to players; there's a lot to like about them in Minecraft.

Since they're often overlooked, many gamers might not know everything about parrots. Here are a few interesting facts about the only flying bird mob in the game.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

Minecraft fun facts: What to know about parrots

1) They are the only passive, flying mob to drop anything

Parrots don't drop exceptional items as feathers aren't one of the best or most useful stuff that mobs can drop. However, they do give the mob the distinction of being the only passive or neutral creature that flies and drops an item. This is because bees drop only XP while bats are useless and don't drop anything.

Parrots drop XP and feathers, which automatically sets them apart from their flying counterparts. A few hostile mobs fly and drop items, but for the rest, the former are the only ones.

2) Parrots will eat any seeds

The most common form of seeds is the one that grows into wheat. These are the easiest to acquire and the most common form used when trying to tame a parrot. However, this is not the only kind that the mob likes.

They will eat wheat, melon, pumpkin, and beetroot seeds; each of them has a 10% chance of taming the bird. Wheat seeds are probably the best ones to use here since they are more common and a little less useful overall.

3) Parrots have no baby form and can't be bred

Parrots are one of the very few mobs that do not have a baby form. When cows, sheep, pigs, wolves, cats and many others spawn, they start from a baby stage, but this is not the case with parrots.

Additionally, this means they cannot be bred. They can continue to spawn naturally in the jungle, but players cannot make two birds breed and produce a third. As such, they are one of the rare mobs that can't be bred.

4) Parrots prevent Nether entry

Parrots prevent entry (Image via Jira Minecraft)

Most mobs can enter the Nether if they somehow wander or are pushed through a portal, but parrots do not. In Bedrock Edition, if one has a parrot perched on their shoulder, they will be unable to enter the Nether.

Parrots will dismount when a player:

Does not land on a high enough surface

Drops off a ledge of higher than 3⁄4 of a block

Takes any damage

Submerges their feet into water

Begins drowning

Goes to sleep

Submerges their head in lava

Otherwise, there is no Nether entry in Bedrock Edition.

5) Parrots can dance and change colors

In Minecraft, most mobs don't change behavior based on their surroundings, though very few do. Parrots fall in the latter category.

They will dance near a jukebox if a music disc is in it. In Bedrock, this includes parrots perched on a gamer's shoulders. According to the Minecraft Wiki, it is a reference to the Party Parrot meme.

There seems to be no end to the dance, because parrots will continue to dance as long as the disc remains inside the jukebox even if the song ends.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far