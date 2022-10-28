Top 5 items you can get from mobs in Minecraft

Minecraft is filled with various AI entities known as mobs. These are NPC characters within the sandbox video game, each having their own behavior, spawning location, and appearance. Some are passive, while others can be hostile toward players. They add life and an element of adventure into the game and prevent a player from feeling completely alone in its vast world.

Most Minecraft mobs drop different items when they die, while others are able to trade items with players. Although common items like rotten flesh, animal meat, and other item drops are easily available, certain items are rare and can only be obtained from mobs.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. Many other great items can be obtained from mobs.

Top 5 items you can get from Minecraft mobs, ranked

5) Trident from Drowned

Drowned rarely drop tridents in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Tridents are special weapons in the game that cannot be crafted by any means and are rare to wield. Players can only obtain them by killing a Drowned Zombie. However, the chances of these mobs dropping the weapon are quite low, making it a difficult item to find.

Once players obtain the trident, it can be used as both a ranged and melee weapon. Furthermore, they can be enchanted with special powerups that unlock its full potential.

4) Nether Star from Wither

Each Wither drops one Nether Star, which can be used to build a beacon in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

A Nether Star is one of the rarest and most difficult items to acquire in the sandbox game. This magical object can only be obtained by defeating the extremely strong boss mob, the Wither. For this reason, they are also considered to be one of the best items to obtain.

It is a powerful item that can be used to craft a beacon. These blocks can then be used to grant powerful status effects to all players when in the vicinity of that beacon.

3) Shulker shell from Shulkers

Shulkers drop shulker shells that are extremely useful for inventory management in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Shulkers are dangerous static hostile mobs that spawn in End Cities and fire levitation bullets. They essentially hide under their shell to protect themselves. Once they are killed, they drop their shells.

This particular item can be used to craft shulker boxes by combining chests. It is considered to be one of the most overpowered objects in-game since players can store items in it and then keep that box in a single inventory space, making it an extremely efficient way to store large amounts of items.

2) Totem of Undying from Evoker

Each Evoker drops one Totem of Undying in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

The Totem of Undying is an ultra rare and valuable item in the game that can only be obtained by killing an Evoker Illager that spawns in Woodland Mansions and village raids. Evokers are able to use magic spells and summon additional reinforcements to attack players, making them extremely dangerous.

If players die holding this item in one hand, they instantly get a second life with some extra status effects and hearts. This is why it's considered to be one of the best items to obtain from a mob.

1) Enchanted books - Librarians

Librarians can trade most enchanted books available in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

A librarian is arguably the best type of villager in the entire game since they are able to trade enchanted books, which players can apply to gear to make them stronger. This is a far better method of enchanting in comparison to enchanting tables.

Experienced players usually prefer a librarian to give them enchantments. Rare treasure enchantments like Frost Walker, Mending, and many more can be obtained from these useful villagers.

