Top 5 items to enchant first in Minecraft

Minecraft is a sandbox game where players can put all kinds of enchantments on the items that they use for survival. These special powerups unlock the full potential of these items, thereby being of great help and utility to players. Generally, players start enchanting items with the help of an enchanting table. They will have to choose which items they want to enchant first, since they will not have loads of XP to spare.

Enchanting any item in the game requires the usage of XP points. The more powerful an enchantment is, the more XP it will require. Since new players generally don't have many XP points, they should only focus on important items and enchant them accordingly.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

5 important items to enchant first in Minecraft, ranked

5) Leggings

Leggings are quite an important armor piece in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Leggings are quite important to enchant since they have the second-highest number of armor protection points in-game. If players want to stay alive and protected without any worries, they must focus on enchanting their leggings.

One of the best enchantments for leggings is Protection and Swift Sneak. The first option increases general armor strength against all attacks, while the other will enable players to move much faster while sneaking.

4) Chestplate

Chestplate has the most amount of armor protection points in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Chestplate is the most important piece of armor since it has the highest number of protection points. One of the first armor parts that players have to enchant is their chestplate. The type of enchantment that players apply to it is important as well.

The best enchantment for chestplates is Protection. This enchantment will boost the armor's protection points even further, giving players an ideal defensive armor piece to save themselves from all kinds of damage.

3) Sword

Sword is the primary melee weapon for most players in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

There is a high chance that players will try to enchant their primary melee weapons first, and for good reason too. Swords are one of the most-used melee weapons in the game as they help players kill hostile mobs and be safe.

One of the best enchantments for the sword is Sharpness or Sweeping Edge (Java Edition only). Essentially, these enchantments increase the overall attack damage of the weapon and make it even more powerful.

2) Bow

Infinity enchantment on a bow makes the weapon extremely overpowered in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Bow is a frequently-used ranged weapon in Minecraft. Capable of shooting arrows, it allows players to attack mobs from a safe distance. Due to this reason, this item is also rather important to enchant as early as possible.

One of the most overpowered enchantments in the game is Infinity, which is exclusive to ranged weapons like bows. This enchantment makes the number of arrows in a player's inventory infinite, allowing them to keep on shooting without worrying about running out.

1) Pickaxe

Pickaxe is arguably the most important tool in Minecraft and should be enchanted first (Image via Mojang)

The Pickaxe is arguably the most used and important tool simply because players have to constantly mine blocks in the game. Therefore, this tool should be the very first thing that players enchant.

One of the best enchantments for the tool is Efficiency and Mending. The former allows players to mine faster, while the latter makes the tool repair itself by absorbing XP points. Even in the long run, players will find themselves enchanting a pickaxe more than any other gear in-game.

