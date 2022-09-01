Top 5 items that need more features in future Minecraft updates

Mojang constantly updates their popular sandbox game, Minecraft. They are excellent at mantaining a connections with their fans and player community in order to cater to what they actually want out of the game. Since every update's release, players have praised and criticized all the new items that have been added.

However, there are a few items in the game that are slightly underwhelming in terms of features. Either they are so old that players might want something new from them, or they are new but do not have a sufficient feature-set. Nonetheless, these are some that can greatly benefit if Mojang adds new mechanics or usage optiions to them.

5 items that Mojang should improve upon in Minecraft

1) Emeralds

Emeralds are mainly used as currency in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Emeralds are one of the oldest and most important items in the game. It is essentially an in-game currency through which players can trade with villagers. However, it has been a long time since this precious item has been updated. Hence, Mojang could add some really fascinating features to it.

There have been mods and resource packs that let players create all kinds of gear items with emeralds. Additionally, Mojang can even invent a new way to use the precious material or create a special block out of it as well. It can have several features other than being a currency or being used in a beacon.

2) Copper

Though copper has several features, it can still get more in future Minecraft updates (Image via Mojang)

Millions of players were estatic when Mojang introduced the addition of copper in Minecraft 1.17 Caves and Cliffs update part 1. The community waited and speculated about this earth material for a long time. Even though it has some features in the game, players were not entirely satisfied by it.

Players can use the material to craft spyglasses, lightning rods, and even oxidize it as a block, but when compared to other earth materials, it still lacks some more features.

3) Echo Shards

Echo shards is the newest item but only has one feature in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

An Echo Shard is an item that probably has the least amount of features. It was introduced in the latest 1.19 The Wild Update in June, and can only be found in the Ancient City. It can be used to craft the new Recovery Compass that points towards a player's last death location.

Apart from this, the item cannot be used in any other way. Considering that players need to go deep into the most dangerous biome to obtain them, they are not the best reward on hand and should have some more special features in the future.

4) Nautilus Shells

Nautilus shells in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Nautilus Shells are rare items that can be obtained from killing the Drowned, fishing, or from a Wandering Trader; however, they can only be used to craft a conduit. There are loads of features that can be added to items like these simply because they are not the easiest to obtain.

Since it is an aquatic item, Mojang can enhance it and add new features that might further help players explore the water bodies more easily and efficiently.

5) Goat horns

Many features were removed from goat horns in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

After a long wait, the goat horns were finally released into the game in 1.19 The Wild Update. However, they were still underwhelming in terms of features simply because Mojang removed some of them right before release.

Goat horns had different pitches based on the player's standing positions and could even be used to craft better and more melodious copper horns. Unfortunately, none of these features were released in the latest update; hence, Mojang can re-introduce and release them to complete and improve the goat horns.

