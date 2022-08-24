Top 5 Minecraft 1.19 Fabric mods to try in 2022

Fabric has gained popularity among Minecraft players as it makes the process of installing mods lightweight and approachable. As a result, mod developers have flocked to create countless mods that are compatible with it.

With so many mod options for Fabric, it can be tough to pick the right ones to suit a player's needs. Furthermore, some mods are insanely popular and have resulted in millions of downloads.

Before players dive too deep into more niche mods, it may not hurt to take a look at some of the top options for Fabric as of 2022. Below, players can find a few excellent mods that are at least worth a try.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

Sodium, JourneyMap, and 3 other awesome Minecraft Fabric mods worth checking out as of August 2022

1) FallingTree

FallingTree makes wood block collection a breeze (Image via RakSrinaNa/9Minecraft)

Cutting down trees and collecting wood in Minecraft can be a time-consuming process. This is especially true for larger trees, such as dark oaks and mangroves. Cutting them down takes precious time that could be better served elsewhere.

However, by using FallingTree, players can quickly take down an entire tree by breaking a single wood log block. This mod simulates trees in a more realistic context, as real-world trees are often cut down to the ground and then further cut to size.

With the simple act of breaking a lone log block, an entire tree's resources can become available to a player in just a matter of seconds. This will allow them to focus elsewhere and rack up wood in massive quantities.

2) Sodium

Sodium is an excellent performance-enhancing mod (Image via jellysquid3_/CurseForge)

While Minecraft runs well on various hardware specs and platforms, players can sometimes use a little help.

Sodium is a great mod that provides impressive FPS increases and reduces any micro-stutters that may be present in-game. It also has compatibility with various different shader variations, allowing players to also improve their graphical quality.

This kind of utility makes Sodium one of the best graphical and performance mods for Fabric in 2022.

3) Nature's Compass

Nature's Compass helps players find biomes (Image via Chaosyr/CurseForge)

It can be difficult to find a specific biome in Minecraft. Nature's Compass can be a very helpful mod in this regard, as it establishes which biome players are currently in. Furthermore, the compass can point out the closest biome of a certain type that players may be looking for.

Nature's Compass is also capable of pointing to the world spawn, just like a standard compass. Best of all, the modded item can easily be constructed out of wooden logs and saplings.

4) JourneyMap

Never get lost again, thanks to JourneyMap's various features (Image via Techbrew/9Minecraft)

Minecraft's maps do a decent job of tracking a player's whereabouts and surroundings. However, JourneyMap is such an excellent map mod that players may never need an alternative. This mod provides players with a real-time minimap that updates constantly to ensure reliable information.

Even better, players can open JourneyMap in their web browser and use additional tools to zoom in and out or place map markers to keep track of points of interest.

5) Just Enough Items

Just Enough Items can be a crafter's dream (Image via mezz/CurseForge)

Remembering the game's various crafting recipes can be a bit tricky, even for veterans. That's where a mod like Just Enough Items can be incredibly helpful.

This mod adds a helpful UI component that allows players to go through various crafting recipes as well as search for specific ones. A search bar and inventory window are added to the crafting UI, allowing players to find and pick blocks at any time.

