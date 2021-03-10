The right Minecraft seed can set the stage for a truly incredible playthrough of the game.

Each Minecraft seed contains its own unique layout of the different structures and biomes in-game. The areas that players can more easily explore and have access to are largely dependent on the seed that they select when they first create their game world.

Some seeds will spawn players into a dense and humid jungle, while others will put players in a winter wonderland that is covered in snow.

This article showcases five Minecraft seeds for Bedrock Edition, which contain unique features and biomes for players to explore.

Disclaimer: This list is subjective and reflects only the opinion of the article's writer

What are the top 5 Minecraft Bedrock seeds to explore in 2021?

#5 - Hillside Village

A Minecraft village that spread out across a hill (Image via Minecraft & Chill/YouTube)

This Minecraft seed features a quaint little village that is spread across an elevated hill. The village is aesthetically pleasing, largely due to its unique layout.

However, there is an entire plot of excavated land that is located beneath the hill. This would be the perfect location for players to develop a mine or their own unique hidden base.

The entrance to this area can actually be found by exploring the village itself.

Cords: 1022, 71, 100

Platform: Bedrock

Seed: 661591714

#4 - Rock Rockets

A rock formation in Minecraft that looks like a clump of rockets ready to takeoff (Image via Minecraft & Chill/YouTube)

Mesa biomes in Minecraft often have unique rock formations that form beautiful cliffs, ravines and structures. This mesa biome contains a rock formation that is very unique and unlike many others that can be found in-game.

This rock formation almost looks like a clump of rockets ready to take flight and shoot off into the sky.

Cords: -210, 69, 389

Platform: Bedrock

Seed: 554108143

#3 - Beachside Cliffs

A geological wonder found in the midst of a beach in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft & Chill/YouTube)

This Minecraft seed features a massive beachside cliff formation that is begging to be explored by players.

A worthy Minecraft builder could transform this area into a massive harbor or simply find the perfect spot to hide a secret base.

Minecraft players looking for inspiration to help build their new home in this seed may find house ideas in this article very helpful.

Cords: 252, 97, 396

Platform: Bedrock

Seed: 882168281

#2 - Winter Wonderland

A valley of ice spikes that together create a Minecraft masterpiece (Image via Minecraft & Chill/YouTube)

This Minecraft seed features a valley that is filled to the brim with ice spikes, with one being substantially taller than the rest in the area. Players who enjoy the snow and cold would feel right at home in this seed.

Fans of winter Minecraft seeds will likely be very interested in the other seeds highlighted here.

Cords: 458, 63, 189

Platform: Bedrock

Seed: -514096981

#1 - A View Like No Other

A stunning view of a pillager outpost during a sunrise (Image via Minecraft & Chill/YouTube)

Minecraft players who explore this seed get to enjoy a breathtaking view from the side of this mountain.

Players will be able to see a pillager outpost and a variety of biomes out in the distance, which look even more stunning during sunrise or sunset.

With so much to do and enjoy in Minecraft, sometimes it is important to enjoy the simple beauties that the game has to offer.

Cords: 249, 95, 79

Platform: Bedrock

Seed: 1647327086