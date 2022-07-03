Top 5 Minecraft city servers to join in 2022

Minecraft is famous for its multiplayer. With servers like Hypixel reaching millions of players over the years, it is no understatement to say that survival experiences such as bed wars, sky wars, prison, skyblock, and factions are directly responsible for helping the game stay in the public eye, and in becoming as popular as it is today.

One of the most popular sub-genres of multiplayer servers for Minecraft are city servers. These feature large and expansive cityscapes, either made by the server admins or built slowly over time by players. There are typically some forms of in-game economy and politics that allow for greater depth of gameplay.

5 amazing Minecraft city servers to try out in 2022

1) GrandTheftMinecart

The Grand Theft Minecart spawn area (Image via Minecraft)

As the name very plainly suggests, this server takes a massive amount of influence from Rockstar’s iconic Grand Theft Auto franchise. GrandTheftMinecart features a similar gameplay style of action, speed, and crime. Players can start their own gangs, or join those that already exist on the server.

However, for those who want to stand against player-created and driven gangs, there is also the option to join the police force. Those who want to enjoy a more mellow lifestyle can simply rent an apartment and attempt to go about their daily life through all the chaos.

IP address: mc-gtm.net

2) DemocracyCraft

DemocracyCraft's spawn area (Image via Minecraft)

DemocracyCraft is a very popular roleplay server centered around a massive urban landscape. Players have the option to explore this metroplex with the use of skateboards, cars, and even helicopters.

As the name implies, the server features a fully fleshed out democratic election system, with players on the server voting for those in positions of power that will influence the server in the future. This means that players can be actively involved in the future of the server, and even attempt to influence it themselves, should they want to get involved in politics.

IP address: play.democracycraft.net

3) BusinessCraft

The BusinessCraft spawn area (Image via Minecraft)

BusinessCraft is an interesting server, with very little focus on the more traditional roles and goals in normal Minecraft gameplay. Rather than farming traditional materials or mining for ores, players can get jobs for several different companies within the city, or even start their own business and begin employing other players.

This civilization simulation even goes down to modes of transport, with the server featuring bikes and cars, with the city also featuring schools and hospitals to add to the scale and realism. Players wanting to help influence the future of the server can even get involved in politics.

IP address: play.mcbusinesscraft.com

4) EcoCityCraft

The EcoCityCraft spawn hub (Image via Minecraft)

There are three main game modes featured in EcoCityCraft: Vanilla MineRun, Skyblock, and the Main Network Server. Vanilla MineRun and Skyblock both exist to benefit players on the Main Network.

Vanilla MineRun consists of a minigame where players compete to sell themed items and make the most money. Skyblock features progression-based prestiging, both of which allow for benefits on the main server.

The main server consists of a player-economy driven experience, which goes so far as to have taxes that players will need to pay based on their in-game earnings. This server has a lot of deep gameplay, making it perfect for players looking to get invested in a new server.

IP address: play.ecc.eco

5) PurplePrison

The PurplePrison spawn hub (Image via Minecraft)

PurplePrison is a well-known server that features several different game modes. These include, but are not limited to, PvP, parkour, sumo, dropper, and mazes. This server allows players to use the “/plot auto” command to claim a plot of land that they can build in.

This server also features a player-driven economy, where players can set up their own shops to sell and trade with other members of the community. There are more than 30 mines that they can delve into to get blocks to sell for some money. This money can be used with the “/shop” command to allow players to buy blocks and materials to build their home on their plot of city land.

IP address: PurplePrison.net

