Top 5 Minecraft Dungeons melee enchantments in 2022

Minecraft Dungeons has many different pieces of gear for players to try out, each with a multitude of enchantment slots. But with so many enchantments to choose from and a limited amount of points available for players to enchant their gear, careful selection is paramount to ensure the player is effective in combat.

Here are five of the best enchantments players can use for melee weapons.

Minecraft Dungeons @dungeonsgame If an Enchanter is casting a spell, take a hike. A worthy Hero waits until the spell breaks to strike! If an Enchanter is casting a spell, take a hike. A worthy Hero waits until the spell breaks to strike! https://t.co/y12EfG5qRG

Top 5 melee weapon enchantments in Minecraft Dungeons in 2022

Minecraft has many melee weapon enchants that can completely make or break a character's build.

5) Sharpness

Sharpness gives a flat percentage increase of damage across the board and is a good choice for a melee weapon enchantment (Image via Minecraft Dungeons)

Sharpness is a commonly found weapon enchantment that causes the weapon players are using to do more damage. The damage goes up to a 33% damage increase at the maximum level and is great for just a flat, easy-to-understand damage increase. This can help players if they are playing a build that just needs a little bit of extra damage with no bells or whistles.

4) Radiance

Radiance is a great enchantment to help keep players and their parties alive in higher-level content (Image via Minecraft Dungeons)

For anyone looking to add a bit of survivability to their build, Radiance is a powerful enchantment that gives players a chance to heal themselves and the players around them. There is a 20% chance every time a player strikes an enemy, so players with extremely fast attack speeds can outheal the damage they are taking when it heals over and over again.

3) Exploding

The Exploding enchant can help players clear out hordes of enemies with high damage explosions when they defeat an enemy (Image via Minecraft Dungeons)

Players who need a bit of help clearing out groups of mobs will love the Exploding enchant. It's a powerful enchant that causes defeated enemies to explode, dealing damage equal to up to 60% of the enemy's max health as damage to mobs around them. These explosions will easily thin the herd and allow the player to clean up what's left of the mobs, which will then cause more explosions.

2) Critical Hit

Critical Hit is a great way for players to really dish out the damage to mobs (Image via Minecraft Dungeons)

When players enchant their weapons with Critical Hit, they have a chance to deal triple damage to an enemy. Tier 3 of this enchant will have a 30% chance for triple damage, which can be devastating to an enemy and especially useful on bosses. Players who equip extremely fast attack speed weapons will also see this activated very often, making the damage ramp up very quickly.

1) Void Strike

Void Strike is an extremely strong single target damaging enchantment that is capable of doing tremendous damage (Image via Minecraft Dungeons)

Void Strike is about the strongest of all melee enchantments. This is because it can increase a player's damage to a target by up to 600%. The weapon builds damage multipliers over time, maxing out at 600% before building back up again. This means damage comes in waves, but when players are in the top portion of the damage increase, the punishment they deal out is incredible.

The best enchantments can be found on any weapon but may take some time

When a player finds a weapon, the enchantments that can be put on it are randomized. Players looking for a specific enchantment for their weapon may have to find that weapon again for another chance of having that enchantment on it. However, players can always upgrade their weapon at the Blacksmith, which will refund all the skill points without destroying the weapon.

Edited by R. Elahi