Top 5 Minecraft features that only veterans will recognize

Minecraft is a game full of little tricks, features, and glitches that many overlook. However, a wisened in-game veteran uses all the tricks at their disposal and may be more aware of them than beginners.

Many of the lesser-known features in Minecraft may be elusive, but most are helpful nonetheless. If you're a new player, it may be worth looking into some of these features and tricks.

There are too many of these features to list, but here are some that Minecraft veterans utilize quite often.

Features you can use like Minecraft pros

5) Touchscreen Mode and Crafting Grid

Using Touchscreen Mode can give you extra inventory slots (Image via Wifies/YouTube)

Touchscreen Mode isn't usually something most players think about when enjoying Minecraft on PC. However, using this mode and your number keys can give you a little extra inventory space by way of the crafting grid.

If you activate Touchscreen Mode, use the number hotkeys to place items from your inventory into your crafting grid in the same UI. Then, after clicking outside of your inventory screen, your items should remain in the crafting grid without cluttering up any inventory slots.

However, remember that this trick was patched out in update 1.19m. That said, it will still work fine if you're playing on older versions of the game.

4) Leather Boots and Powder Snow

Leather boots tend to be overlooked in Minecraft since they don't offer much armor. However, they do have a particularly useful function when it comes to powder snow.

Typically, if you step into powder snow blocks with metal boots or barefoot, you'll begin to sink and suffer ice damage. However, leather boots allow you to scale powder snow and climb the blocks while others sink in.

3) Naming Chests

Naming your chests in Minecraft is an incredibly useful means of sorting items (Image via Skip the Tutorial/YouTube)

Most Minecraft players know that anvil blocks are used to repair and rename items. However, anvils are capable of renaming much more than weapons and armor. If you place a chest in an anvil's input slot, you can rename it to just about anything.

For those tired of using item frames to sort their items (or if they don't have them available), you can name your storage chests for convenience.

2) The F3 + F4 Menu

A game-switching menu was added but rarely noted in Minecraft 1.16 (Image via Mojang)

One Minecraft feature that may have eluded many is the game switcher menu. If players have cheats enabled, they can switch between the various in-game modes without inputting commands multiple times.

Simply hold down the F3 key and then press F4. Each time you do so, the game mode will switch, and you can avoid typing in a bunch of commands that can waste your precious time.

1) The Riptide Elytra Trick

Riptide-enchanted tridents are an amazing fast travel tool (Image via Phoenix SC/YouTube)

While beginners may have used the Riptide enchantment with their trident, it has a particularly helpful feature that comes to the fore with Elytra. If you're mid-flight with Elytra and it happens to be raising, use your Riptide-enchanted trident as if you were going to throw it.

Doing so will propel you forward at staggering speeds, and you can repeat the action to reach a maximum speed of 125 blocks per second.

