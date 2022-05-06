Top 5 Minecraft house designs to impress your friends

Houses are the ultimate test of construction in Minecraft. While the building mechanic can be utilized to make abstract structures or 'mega builds' like space ships, pirate ships, cities, gigantic trees, and more, building a house or base always feels special, and it is a build that a player is usually most proud of.

While many players build beautiful houses that resemble different architectural styles like medieval, modern, suburban, and even treehouses, others take a more abstract and creative path. Reddit has one of the best building communities for Minecraft. The five listed builds, taken from the Minecraft builds subreddit, are beyond impressive.

Minecraft: 5 house designs that show depth and creativity

5) Book house

Starting off with an artistic design, this build consists of a house constructed in the form of a huge book. The cover of the book has a gigantic and well-designed Yin and Yang symbol on it, along with a ton of detail.

The pages of the book are highly detailed and are built with what appears to be white concrete. A wooden staircase can be seen leading up from the open side of the book, with two other staircases on the back of the book, which can also act as clasps.

4) Submerged modern house

Modern houses are almost always impressive. The symmetry and use of smooth and solid blocks like concrete make modern house builds some of the most satisfying ones to look at. Combining that with an underwater build results in a spectacular build, if done correctly.

This build by redditor u/yalchu_home showcases a small modern house that is completely submerged inside a swamp. The only feature that is visible on the surface is the structure’s roof, which is covered with grass and flowers in order to make it look overgrown and wild.

The interior has customized furniture designs, paintings, and ornaments like turtle eggs, and more.

3) Dirt house on Poseidon’s head

When a new player starts playing Minecraft, one of the first houses they will likely build is a dirt house. This redditor has built a small and simple dirt house with a wooden door and glass on top. However, the lower structure of the house is what makes the builds truly great and showcases the brilliance of the player.

The simple dirt house is built on top of a magnificent and gigantic player-made statue of the Greek god of the sea, Poseidon. The brilliantly sculpted statue comes with Poseidon’s trident and showcases details like the mythological figure’s beard and recognizable hairstyle.

2) Ore house

This design portrays a giant pickaxe mining a block of what seems to be gold ore. The ore itself serves as the actual house. The pickaxe variant being shown here is iron, and it is made using wooden planks, iron blocks, white wool, and black concrete.

The main house, represented by the gold ore block, is made using stone, cobblestone, andesite, yellow stained glass blocks, and gold ore blocks. A door can be seen along with a small entrance in front of it.

1) Nintendo Switch house

The most creative build on this list comes from a redditor with the username u/Ayvocado. This design consists of a house built into the mountainside. However, this particular design has its outer layer shaped and colored exactly like a Nintendo Switch handheld gaming system.

The build is sure to appeal to gamers, as the body is of the console and the actual house seems to be inside the screen of the device. The triggers are made using ender chests, while the buttons are made using wither skeleton skulls. Black wool has been used in the frame of the console, while red and blue wool has been used to make the side panels. Overall, the build is spectacular to look at.

Edited by Mayank Shete