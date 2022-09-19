Top 5 Minecraft mobs that only spawn in structures

Minecraft is a game that is filled with loads of mobs wandering in all three realms. Not only do they enhance the overall look and feel of different biomes, but allow players to interact with them as well.

All mobs in the game spawn according to certain world conditions that need to be met. Some of them spawn according to biomes, while others spawn according to light level.

There are many structures in Minecraft that players can explore. These usually contain some kind of loot in the form of chests or blocks. Other than that, there are some mobs in the game that only spawn in these structures, and if none of these generate, players won't be able to find them.

A look at structure-specific mobs in Minecraft

1) Blaze

Blazes not only spawn in a particular Minecraft structure, but they generate from a spawner block only (Image via Mojang)

Blazes are one of the mobs in the game that only spawn in a Nether Fortress. These rare structures generate in the Nether realm and are completely made up of Nether bricks. This is the only place where players will be able to find Blazes since they generate only from a spawner block.

If that spawner block is broken, these mobs will not generate anywhere, even if the structure is present. They levitate above the ground and shoot fireballs in quick succession towards the players.

2) Wither Skeletons

Wither skeleton also spawn only near a Nether Fortress (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

Similar to Blaze, Wither Skeleton is another mob that can only spawn in a Nether Fortress. As soon as the game recognizes the building and a place that is dark enough, it will have a chance of spawning the dark-colored skeleton mob.

They are considerably larger than regular skeletons and attack players with their swords. They drop their skulls on rare occasions, which can be used to summon the Wither boss mob.

3) Elder Guardian

Elder Guardians only spawn inside a Ocean Monument in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Back in the Overworld, there are a few mobs that spawn in specific structures as well. The Elder Guardian is one of those that only spawns inside an Ocean Monument. These are large, ugly-looking aquatic hostile mobs that attack players with their strong lasers.

While other mobs on the list can spawn in and around their respective structures, Elder Guardians particularly spawn inside the Ocean Monument. They are not visible until and unless players go inside and find them in one of the rooms.

4) Guardians

Guardians spawn all around and inside the Ocean Monument in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Similar to the previous mob on the list, Guardians are smaller versions that spawn all around and inside an Ocean Monument. As soon as a world generates the structure in an ocean biome, the game also spawns these mobs all around it.

They can be quite high in numbers, making it harder for players to enter the structure. If they successfully clear out the structure, they can also create a Guardian farm to get all the loot and XP.

5) Villagers

Regular Villagers always spawn in a village in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Villagers are one of the passive mobs that spawn in a particular structure only. As players explore the world, they will often find peaceful villages where these guys live.

They are extremely useful to players when it comes to obtaining important items and giving away useless ones. Players will be able to trade with villagers that are professionals.

Though they can also spawn anywhere in the form of zombies, regular and healthy villagers will only spawn in villages.

