Top 5 Minecraft mods that add new dimensions (2021)

Minecraft’s mods add many features and mechanics to the game. Some mods can change the game completely, while others tweak minor settings to make the game more fun to play. While many mods add new mobs to the game, others alter how the game looks by making visual and graphical changes.

Minecraft has three dimensions in its vanilla form: the Overworld, the Nether, and the End. Each dimension gives the player a unique experience and introduces mobs and items specific to that dimension. Listed below are five mods that add new dimensions to Minecraft.

5 Minecraft mods that add new dimensions to the game

5) The Erebus

This mod adds a new dimension and some new mobs to Minecraft. It is based on an idea similar to what regular Minecraft is centered around: survival.

However, the creatures in this mod are tougher and require upgraded gear to be dealt with. As the mod’s description says, even non-aggressive mobs are not totally passive. The new dimension has a dirt-colored sky and looks like something from an alien world.

4) AbyssalCraft

This mod introduces four new dimensions and six new biomes to Minecraft. All these dimensions are based on wizardry and witchcraft. This mod relies heavily on exploration, discovery, and promises hours of content for all types of players.

3). The Aether II

The Aether II is one of the most popular mods for Minecraft, as far as adding new dimensions is concerned.

It adds a plethora of new textures and mobs to the game, as well as a storyline and some new NPCs that guide the player to the mysterious Aether dimension. This mod is constantly updated and should be one of the go-to mods for Minecraft players looking to enter new realms.

2) The Betweenlands

This is another popular Minecraft mod, with over 8 million downloads to date. Its main features include new biomes, bosses/mobs, a new farming system, and it adds more than 300 blocks, components, and items.

The mod even adds new sounds to the game, making it one of the most expansive mods for Minecraft currently available.

1) Extra Planets

The Extra Planets mod launches players into space by adding the entire solar system into Minecraft. Besides the Overworld and all the dimensions of vanilla Minecraft, players can now go into space and travel to other planets and moons.

New vehicles and mobs can be found with abundance in this mod. New ores and tools are available, as well. The highlight of this mod, however, are the unique villages found on each planet and moon.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

