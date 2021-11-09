Top 5 Minecraft mods for long-term survival

At its core, Minecraft is meant to be a survival game. It could even be termed the “default” game mode of Minecraft.

Mods can enhance the survival experience to a certain degree by adding new features, mobs, and mechanics. In the rare event that players struggle to find something to do in Minecraft, mods can even add extra content to the game. A few of these mods are listed below.

5 mods that increase the length of a survival game in Minecraft

5) Survive

The Survive mod in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

This mod adds new features to the player’s HUD. A thirst meter can now be seen above the hunger bar, displaying how thirsty the player is at any given time. Players also have the option to purify or boil their water before drinking it. Fluids other than water can replenish health as well.

The temperature is also displayed at the top of the screen. It is determined by various factors like what biome the player is in, or the clothes they are wearing. Players can contract hypothermia or hyperthermia, depending on the temperature they are dealing with.

Download this mod here.

4) End Remastered

The End Remastered mod changes how players find and enter the End in Minecraft. They now have to find 11 different types of Eyes of Ender and a new item called a “powdered core” to progress and enter the End. It massively increases the time spent on exploration and includes a ton of puzzles, making it a good game mode to spend countless hours on.

Download this mod here.

3) When Dungeons Arise

A structure in the "When Dungeons Arise" map (Image via Minecraft)

This mod revamps caves to form huge dungeons. Players can ride Minecarts through these dungeons. They can also explore the different floors in each dungeon, filled with loot and hostile mobs. Other new structures include illager camps, palaces, and ships.

Download this mod here.

2) Artifacts

The Artifacts mod as used in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

The Artifacts mod adds powerful items and an underground campsite structure to the game in an attempt to encourage players to explore the world. Each of these items comes with its own unique model as well.

Download this mod here.

1) Corpse

A dead player's corpse in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

Death mods are useful to display the death statistics of the player in Minecraft. When a player using the Corpse mod dies, their body stays in the overworld or the nether, so that it can be acquired easily. Each dead body will have the skin of its respective player. Also, it prevents people from losing their progress and items.

Download this mod here.

Mods are one of the best additions to Minecraft, and let players explore the game on their own terms. These mods can be used with survival mode to enhance the player’s experience and add new features to the game.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Siddharth Satish