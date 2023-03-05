Top 5 Minecraft seeds for mountain villages

Minecraft updates are regularly released by the game's developers, introducing new features, gameplay mechanics, and improvements to the overall sandbox experience. These updates can range widely, from small bug fixes and performance optimizations to large-scale additions such as new biomes, mobs, and crafting options.

Two years ago, one of the biggest Minecraft updates of all time was released, bringing along new world-generation features. This update contained new biomes for mountainous regions, making them far more interesting to explore. Additionally, it added two new cave biomes of lush caves and dripstones, both of which were greatly appreciated by the community.

Mountain village seeds for Minecraft 1.19.3

If players want to explore the best mountain biomes in Minecraft, they can make use of interesting seeds that have been discovered by the community to enter worlds with unbelievable mountains.

To use these mountain biome seeds, simply copy and paste the exact string of code into the relevant box while you're on the Create New World screen.

5) Meadow mountain with blacksmith village (Seed: 856030360)

Plains biome village on top of a gigantic grassy mountain (Image via Mojang)

Java Edition players who love grassy mountains should definitely try out this amazing seed as it generates a surprisingly tall and wide green mountain. The exact coordinates of the plains biome village are -754, 129, -722. The mountain is surrounded by a dense forest, where players can obtain a lot of wood.

The most interesting aspect of this village is that it has not one, but two blacksmith houses. Players can get a decent amount of iron ingots, diamond horse armor, and obsidian blocks from these two houses.

About 300 blocks away from the village on top of the mountains, players can find a ruined portal at -883, 67, -989. This ruined portal has amazing loot chest items, which include six glistering melon slices, seven gold ingots, two obsidian blocks, an enchanted golden shovel, and more.

4) Snowy village and jagged peaks (Seed: 13792273863822248)

A snowy village during the night (Image via Mojang)

One of the six new mountain biomes is the jagged peak biome. Although not the tallest, it's certainly one of the prettiest Minecraft mountain biomes. This Java seed spawns the player in a village that's next to a jagged peak mountain. Less than two hundred blocks from the village, a ruined portal can be found, with its coordinates being 48, 95, 182.

3) Seaside taiga mountain village (Seed: 74518331)

Tall frozen peaks and a taiga village (Image via Mojang)

When it comes to scenery, taiga villages and frozen peaks make for a stunning combination in Minecraft. This Java seed, which spawns players in a taiga village that's nestled between two towering mountains, offers not only a beautiful landscape, but a convenient starting point for gameplay.

Moreover, the ocean ruins located near the village at 22, 53, 123 hold an enchanted book with the Infinity Enchantment, providing an additional incentive for exploration.

2) Stronghold, vlllage, and outpost together (Seed: -1808205616)

Seed map (Image via Chunkbase)

This Bedrock seed can be used to generate a world that has a pillager outpost, a village, and a stronghold right next to each other. The outpost is right in front of the village, and the dungeon with a zombie spawner is below it. The coordinates of the village are 1437, 90, -872.

Once the player has defeated all of the pillagers and found a way to prevent the zombies from invading the village, they can dig downwards to explore the stronghold and activate the end portal.

1) Village surrounded by tall snowy mountains (Seed: 1230141519)

This amazing Java seed was discovered by redditor u/Jereaux (Image via Mojang)

Since the release of Minecraft 1.18 and 1.19, many seeds that generate villages surrounded by snowy mountains have been shared within the community. This particular Java seed takes it a step further by spawning a village on some of the tallest mountains in the game (about 223 blocks tall).

The village that's shown in the screenshot above can be found at coordinates -250, 144, 156. Essentially, it's a large plains biome village with several houses and farms, making it an easy place to obtain food. Furthermore, the village benefits from a beautiful pond that's right in front of it, adding to its overall appeal.

