Top 5 mobs to avoid as of Minecraft 1.19 update

After the release of the Minecraft 1.19 update, there are some mobs that must be avoided by players as much as possible. Mobs are A.I. entities that appear in the sandbox game to make the world more lively and interesting. Though most of these beings should be interacted with, there are some that should be avoided.

Mobs like farm animals, regular hostile mobs, etc., can be useful to players in terms of what they drop. Some can even fill the position of a pet or companion. On the flip side, those that are dangerous or of no use to gamers are the ones that should be avoided the most. Here are five mobs that players should keep away from.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

5 mobs that should be avoided in Minecraft 1.19 update

5) Phantoms

Phantoms are quite irritating and can be avoided by sleeping through the night (Image via Mojang)

These pesky, flying, hostile creatures are some of the most annoying entities in the game. If players do not sleep for three consecutive nights, Phantoms will spawn above them. These hostile mobs will then slowly lower themselves to attack gamers and then fly back up.

Even though these mobs drop phantom membrane upon death, players should mostly avoid them. The simplest way to do that is by sleeping and skipping the night.

4) Polar Bears

Polar Bears in Minecraft 1.19 update do not drop anything of value (Image via Mojang)

When it comes to neutral mobs living in the Overworld, polar bears are among the most useless. They are essentially ambient mobs that only enhance the look and feel of snowy and cold biomes like Snowy Plains, Frozen Oceans, etc.

Additionally, these creatures can be hostile towards players if they are provoked or are with a cub. Even after fighting and killing them, these mobs do not drop anything of value.

3) Creepers

Creepers in Minecraft 1.19 update must be avoided since they can explode (Image via Mojang)

Creepers are arguably the most iconic mob in the game. They only have one goal after spawning: to sneak up on players and explode. Hence, gamers must avoid these silent killers at all times. Moreover, they are the source of countless jump scares since they only make a hissing sound right before exploding.

Although they must be avoided as much as possible, Creepers drop gunpowder that can be used in several ways. Hence, if a player wants to take them down, they must kill them from a distance without getting to close to them.

2) Zombified Piglins

Zombified Piglins in Minecraft 1.19 update are extremely dangerous once provoked (Image via Mojang)

Players who are new to the game must always ignore Zombified Piglins present in the Nether realm. These are the most common mobs in the hellish realm and can be the most dangerous if provoked. Initially, they will be passive towards gamers and mind their own business.

However, if a player attacks one of them, all other Zombified Piglins will turn hostile towards the gamer and start hunting. Even experienced players try to avoid them as much as they can simply because they collectively attack players if provoked.

1) Warden

Players must avoid the Warden in Minecraft 1.19 update at all costs (Image via Mojang)

In the 1.19 update, Mojang released the Warden. This blind hostile mob soon became the most terrifying entity in the entire game and should be avoided at all costs. When players enter the new Deep Dark Biome, they must be extremely careful not to make any noise. If they fail to do that, the sculk shrieker block will summon the Warden.

The sole reason why these mobs must be avoided is that they are extremely powerful. Their melee and ranged attacks can easily kill any player, even if they're wearing the best armor in the game.

