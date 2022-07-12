Top 5 necessary things every player should build in Minecraft 1.19 update

Since the release of the Minecraft 1.19 update, thousands of new players have jumped into the game and started playing for the first time. However, the sandbox game can be quite overwhelming and confusing for new players. As they progress further in the game, they will need to build certain things in order to boost their progress.

Players usually start with basic builds like a base and mines; however, they will collect more items, break more gears while working, and even run out of food frequently as they play the game. In these dire situations, players must have some essential areas or builds in the game to survive.

Five necessary builds to make in Minecraft 1.19 update

1) Storage system

Organizing items is highly important in Minecraft (Image via u/TonyManOfSteele Reddit)

As players start collecting various items and blocks, organizing the inventory and chests becomes a chore, and players frequently find themselves sorting out items in a chest or crafting new ones to fit more items. The number of items can get out of hand and cause problems.

Hence, a proper storage system is important where players can have at least one chest for each item they find. Ideally, players must have several large chests for each type of item. They can create a separate and secure build just to store the items that they collect in the game.

2) Crop farm

Crops can feed farm animals and can also be converted into edible food items (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

In Minecraft, another essential part of survival is to keep the hunger bar full so that players keep regenerating health. A simple crop farm growing wheat, potatoes, and carrots can be sufficient for a player if they want simple food items to consume in the game.

Players can create an area where they can grow these crops by tilling the land and placing water at regular intervals to keep the tilled land fertile. Once these crops grow, they can either be fed to other farm animals for breeding or can be cooked and crafted into food items.

3) Animal farm

Cow and Pig farms can be a great source of food items (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

Animal meat is one of the best sources of food in the game. Steak and Porkchop are some of the most eaten food items in the game as they replenish four points in the hunger bar. Though an animal farm is not the most essential thing to make, it can be an efficient food source in the long run.

Players can create Cow and Pig farms in the game where they can breed more mobs and kill them to obtain their meat. The meat can then be cooked and consumed.

4) Iron Farm

Iron is the most used earth material (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

Iron is arguably the most used earth material in the game, and players will have to frequently head down to the mines or caves to find more of it. Hence, an iron farm can instantly cut short that tedious work.

Players can create an iron farm in the game by forcing villagers to keep creating iron golems that will run towards a zombie but will fall into a pit of lava and die, dropping iron ingots. Iron ingots can then be collected by hoppers and stored in chests.

5) Villager Jobsite

Players can trap villagers with their jobsite block (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

Minecraft players can trade several items with villagers for emeralds. Trading items can save a lot of time as players will get loads of desired items for a few emeralds. Hence, players should create an extensive villager jobsite where they can be present for players at all times.

Villagers like librarians, weaponsmiths, toolsmiths, armorers, and more have some of the best trades from which players can get great gear and enchantments. Players can simply trap them in a place with their jobsite block.

