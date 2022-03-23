Top 5 places to make a secret door in your Minecraft base

When building a Minecraft base, a lot can go into its construction, including the potential placement of hidden doors and entrances to ward off or confuse potential intruders. Placing a hidden door or entrance in just the right place can dissuade invaders or unsavory creatures like hostile mobs from entering certain parts of a base.

Considering some players like to keep their precious materials or special builds in a specific area, it's a good idea to keep these assets protected. Whether from griefers or a stray creeper explosion, keeping danger as far away from one's base is never a bad idea. When using a secret door, there are a few places that are optimal for placement.

Minecraft: Best rooms to place a secret door

5) Exit

A bedrock-laced exit to a base (Image via B+C Guides)

It never hurts to have an escape plan in Minecraft, and creating a hidden escape door can keep potential pursuers from following a player on the way out.

This can be particularly helpful in PvP situations, as retreating can allow a player to live to fight another day or even set potential traps for enemy players that may be pursuing them. This depends on the type of PvP server being played on, but it's something worth keeping in mind.

4) Storage Room

A secret door to a storage room can prevent theft of items (Image via @Minecraftbuildinggod/Pinterest)

Few things are more frustrating for Minecraft players than having others swipe their hard-earned items and materials. Creating a secret entrance is one way to avoid this, or at the very least slow down a player from taking what doesn't belong to them.

Even slowing down enemies is better than letting them steal at will, especially if the player can charge into their storage room and use their weapons to defend their stash.

3) Farms

Keeping a player's farms intact can prevent low nutrition and healing potential (Image via Mojang)

Without food, Minecraft players can have a hard time healing in Minecraft. Without the natural healing that can be afforded by keeping a high hunger meter, players will likely need to rely on healing potions to keep their health topped off.

If enemy players or hostile mobs manage to damage a player's farm, their prospects can be hampered significantly. A starved player is a player that can be killed quickly, so keeping a secret entrance to a player's farm isn't a bad call.

2) Crafting Room

Losing access to crafting can be very problematic for players (Image via Mojang)

Blocks like crafting tables, brewing stands, and furnaces are the backbone of Minecraft's gameplay, and losing access to these blocks can halt any progress a player is making.

Although it's wise to have easy access to crafting blocks and materials in Minecraft, it's also equally important to keep out certain undesirables like grief-happy players or hostile mobs.

Nobody wants to be in the middle of crafting items and blocks before being rudely interrupted by an enemy. Only players who know the secret entrance's mechanics can utilize the crafting room by adding a secret entrance to a base's crafting room.

1) The Entrance

A secret entrance to the entire base can keep out any intrusions in general (Image via Mojang)

It's one thing for Minecraft players to use hidden doors to keep enemies out of certain parts of their base, but why not keep them out of the base entirely? By placing a comprehensive secret entrance as the only entryway into a base, players can keep out anybody who doesn't know how to circumvent the entrance.

Granted, some players may be capable of overcoming these secret entrances, but it will likely delay them to some degree. While it's true that no secret door is perfect, using one at the main entrance of a base can prevent plenty of headaches, especially on servers where PvP or griefing is prevalent.

Edited by Danyal Arabi