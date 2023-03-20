Top 5 rare Minecraft mobs and where to find them easily

When adventuring through Minecraft, players will come across various creatures called mobs. Each has a unique design and can be classified into three categories: passive, neutral, and hostile. Passive mobs, except for the pufferfish, will not attack the players even if provoked. Neutral mobs may or may not attack the player if provoked by them or other in-game factors in Minecraft. Lastly, hostile mobs are those that the player needs to be wary of. They will almost immediately attack if they see the player, and one needs to be eveready to defend oneself against these foes. However, whatever type the mobs may be, they are all essential to a player in Mojang's massive sandbox game.

These entities are oceans apart based on their reaction to a player's character, but what makes them similar is the ability of these mobs to drop valuable items for the player. Players can interact with mobs in various ways, including attacking, taming, or trading.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Rare naturally spawned Minecraft mobs

Each mob has its own spawning criteria and rarity. A handful of rare mobs can only be found in certain areas and around specific structures in Minecraft, and these mobs usually provide the rarest items.

5) Blue axolotl

A blue axolotl (Image via Mojang)

Axolotls are some of the cutest mobs added to the game with the Caves & Cliffs update. Axolotls are passive and can be found in lush underwater caves.

It comes in five different colors, with the rarest blue axolotl. Unlike the other variants, blue axolotls cannot be found naturally and can only be bred by mating two axolotls. The odds of a spawning baby blue axolotl are pretty low, with only a 1 in 1200 chance of getting one.

4) Brown Mooshroom

A brown mooshroom in the game (Image via Mojang)

Cows are passive mobs that are seen frequently in the game. However, the game has a variant of cow called mooshroom that spawns only in the rare mushroom field biome.

As rare as mooshrooms are, another variant is even more infrequently seen: brown mooshroom. This mob generates when a regular mooshroom is struck by lightning, and the chances of that happening are feeble.

However, once players have located one, they can place a lightning rod next to the mooshroom to strike it with a lightning bolt during a thunderstorm.

3) Baby pink sheep

A pink sheep (Image via Mojang)

Sheep are some of the most commonly seen passive mobs in the Overworld of Minecraft. Although widespread, a variant of sheep has only a 0.0082% chance of spawning naturally: baby pink sheep.

There are many colors in which sheep can be seen, with pink being the rarest. Lucky players will find one in most biomes that have grass.

However, even if the player fails to locate a pink sheep, they can dye one using pink dye. A pink dye can be acquired from pink tulips, petals, or peonies and can also be crafted by placing red and white dye or red dye and bone meal on the crafting table.

Simply pressing the use button with the pink dye equipped will change the color of the mob.

2) Brown panda

A brown panda (Image via Mojang)

Pandas are a neutral mob that can occasionally be spotted in the jungle biome of Minecraft. Players can encounter six different types of pandas in the game, each with distinct looks and personalities.

Of all the variants, the brown panda is the rarest, and it always has a frown. It's an incredibly elusive creature, with only a 0.00003% chance of spawning, making it the rarest neutral mob in the entire Overworld of Minecraft.

1) Jockey

A chicken jockey in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Jockeys refer to a mob riding another mob in the game. The chances of a jockey mob spawning are scarce; even many-year-old players have not seen one. Only fortunate players can find it in the Overworld in the same places where regular hostile and passive mobs spawn.

Changing the world difficulty can help as more hostile mobs will spawn, but the chances are still meager. Overall, it is not worth looking for this mob, and if the player wishes to see one, they can summon it using the /summon command.

Poll : 0 votes