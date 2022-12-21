Top 5 rarest mobs in Minecraft Bedrock and how to find them

Minecraft Bedrock has loads of mobs that enhance the game's environment. While most are quite common to find and interact with, others can be quite rare to find. However, some of these rare mobs do not have any major specialty or item drop.

Finding these mobs can create a sense of accomplishment for players. Many of them even store these rare mobs as showpieces, carefully placing them in protective shells and naming them so that they do not despawn.

That said, here are some of the rarest mobs in Minecraft Bedrock.

5 rarest mobs in Minecraft Bedrock and ways to find them

5) Pink Sheep

Pink Sheep is one of the rarest mobs to find in Minecraft Bedrock (Image via Mojang)

Though sheep are one of the most common passive mobs in the game, their rarity is based on their color. While adult white sheep are the most common, adult pink sheep are the rarest.

They only have a 0.15% chance of spawning naturally in the world, whereas, the baby version of a pink sheep has a 0.008% chance of spawning naturally. Though players can simply dye any sheep pink to trick other players, finding one naturally is extremely rare and difficult.

4) Skeleton Horse

Skeleton horses only spawn during thunderstorms in Minecraft Bedrock (Image via Mojang)

Skeleton Horses are also extremely rare and only spawn under certain conditions. They spawn whenever thunderstorms arrive in the Overworld and lightning strikes occur. However, they have a slim 0.75 to 6.75% chance of spawning based on the difficulty level of the world.

Whenever players approach the Skeleton Horse, the game will activate a Skeleton Trap where four skeleton horsemen will spawn and attack the player.

3) Spider Jockey

Spider Jockey is a rare combination of two hostile mobs in Bedrock Edition (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

Although the Spider Jockey is essentially a combination of two hostile mobs, it is rare to find, as they only have a 1% chance of spawning together. A skeleton sits on a spider as they collectively attack the player. In hard mode, these spiders can also have a status effect applied to them, which makes them even stronger.

Players will have to explore the dark places in the Overworld for a chance to spot a Spider Jockey. There is no specific method or location to find them.

2) Charged Creeper

Natural charged Creeper is extremely rare in Bedrock (Image via Imgur)

While players can easily create a Charged Creeper by using a trident with channeling enchantment on a hostile mob, naturally occurring charged Creepers are extremely rare in the world.

Their explosion radius is 50% more powerful than a normal Creeper explosion, making them extremely dangerous. Players can either explore loads of places during thunderstorms to find the rare mob or simply create one using an enchanted trident.

1) Brown Mooshroom

Brown Mooshroom is arguably the rarest mob in Minecraft Bedrock (Image via Twitter/@mcbedrockcom)

Brown Mooshrooms are special variants of regular Mooshrooms and are much harder to find in the game. First, players need to find mushroom fields, which in itself is a rare biome. Then, they need to breed two red mooshrooms to have a 0.1% chance of spawning a brown variant as a baby. Brown mooshrooms do not spawn naturally in the world, making them the rarest mob.

Note: These are only five of the rarest mobs in the game. There are several other rare mobs in Minecraft. This article reflects the writer's opinions.

