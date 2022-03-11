Top 5 seeds for seagrass in Minecraft

A reasonably common Minecraft material to find in ocean biomes, seagrass has many uses, including breeding turtles.

Despite seagrass being a common Minecraft block in oceans, some seeds simply have more of the block concentrated in certain areas. For example, a player who begins in a forest biome as part of their seed would likely need to travel some distance to find available seagrass.

However, there are more than a few seeds in-game rife with seagrass at the outset. If players utilize these seeds, they'll likely start with a massive stock of seagrass to use as they see fit.

Minecraft: Best seeds for getting seagrass quickly

5) Alone in the Sky by Hydra (-4998596054684080176)

Starting on a block pillar gives a great view of nearby seagrass (Image via MinecraftSeeds)

Though this seed may be scant on early resources, one thing it does have in abundance is seagrass. Starting players out on top of a pillar of blocks, it will likely take more time to gather materials for a set of shears than anything.

However, once players have their shears, they can set out back to their initial spawn point and harvest a large amount of seagrass visible a few blocks from the spawn.

4) 8954322355052944223 by PJ942005

This seed is an excellent starter for Survival Mode (Image via MinecraftSeeds)

A seed that starts with a fully-constructed ship at spawn, players should have plenty to loot at the outset, including a treasure map found within the ship. A ruined nether portal rests nearby, allowing players to save resources on getting to the Nether.

While all of that is well and good, the spawn is also surrounded by a warm ocean biome complete with countless stalks of seagrass simply waiting to be harvested. After Minecraft players snag their loot from the ship, it may not be a bad idea to hop into the water and start harvesting their seagrass.

3) Buried Ship Near Ocean Monument by tessaroni11 (-2515421996874961830)

This ocean seed provides a bounty of structures and seagrass (Image via MinecraftSeeds)

This particular ocean seed has a little bit of everything a Minecraft player needs. A fully-generated shipwreck is buried underneath the beach, evident by its masts jutting from the sand. Right across from the shipwreck rests an ocean monument, and a forest rests adjacent to the beach.

This should allow players to collect a diverse range of materials fairly quickly. To complete the seed, the ocean nearest to the monument and shipwreck is overflowing with seagrass and kelp for a player's harvesting convenience.

2) Adventurer's Dream by Lazy_animator (-1913105594)

This seed benefits from a huge number of generated structures (Image via MinecraftSeeds)

Players aren't likely to run out of structures to adventure through in this seed, as it possesses eight total structures around the spawn island. In addition to the several ocean monuments and other constructs, players can also find a small ravine complete with many caves.

Since this seed begins on an island and is surrounded by ocean monuments, there's a huge helping of seagrass available to players who seek it out. There's a sizable amount of kelp as well in the event and players would like to utilize it.

1) Island Village + Ocean Monument by Ratt54 (86597782003835593)

A village and an ocean monument at spawn ensures a treasure trove of seagrass (Image via MinecraftSeeds)

Ocean villages are one of the more interesting generated structures in the game when they appear. Having an ocean monument next to it in this seed is a huge bonus. Since this seed spawns players in a floating village, finding non-ocean resources can be a little tricky, but the benefits far outweigh the inconvenience.

Once players have shears in hand, they have a huge swath of kelp and seagrass that can be found surrounding both the village and the ocean monument. Just keep an eye out for patrolling guardians from the monument.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha